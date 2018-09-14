

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





A 25-year-old man is in custody in connection with the shooting death of a Markham father at a downtown waterfront park earlier this month.

At 6:15 p.m. on Sept. 2, Michael Lewis was in Coronation Park, along Lakeshore Boulevard West, attending a memorial for a gun homicide victim when he was approached by a male suspect.

They spoke for a short time and then the suspect drew a handgun and fired up to six shots at Lewis at close range.

He was struck several times and was pronounced dead at the scene.

His pregnant partner and two of his children were in the park at the time.

Police said as many as 40 other people were nearby when Lewis was shot.

On Thursday, police said they arrested a suspect identified as Andrew Douglas of Toronto.

He was charged with one count of first-degree-murder.

He is expected to appear in court at Old City Hall sometime on Friday.