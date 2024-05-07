TORONTO
Toronto

    • Toronto investigating after dead fish found floating in High Park pond

    Dead Bluegill fish were found floating in Grenadier Pond in High Park after a die-off in mid-April. (Supplied photo) Dead Bluegill fish were found floating in Grenadier Pond in High Park after a die-off in mid-April. (Supplied photo)
    The City of Toronto is investigating after a large number of dead fish were found floating in Grenadier Pond in High Park.

    In a statement, the city said the fish found in the pond were Bluegill, a freshwater fish native to North America that is typically found in ponds, streams, lakes, and rivers.

    The city said the die-off occurred at some point in mid-April.

    A person who contacted CP24 said they observed hundreds of dead fish in the water during a recent visit to the park.

    “We are currently working alongside the Toronto and Region Conservation Authority and the Ministry of Environment, Conservation and Parks to investigate the cause of mortality of the fish as it remains unclear at this time,” a statement from a city spokesperson read.

    The spokesperson added that water samples were collected last week and officials are still awaiting the results.

