Toronto investigating after dead fish found floating in High Park pond
The City of Toronto is investigating after a large number of dead fish were found floating in Grenadier Pond in High Park.
In a statement, the city said the fish found in the pond were Bluegill, a freshwater fish native to North America that is typically found in ponds, streams, lakes, and rivers.
The city said the die-off occurred at some point in mid-April.
A person who contacted CP24 said they observed hundreds of dead fish in the water during a recent visit to the park.
“We are currently working alongside the Toronto and Region Conservation Authority and the Ministry of Environment, Conservation and Parks to investigate the cause of mortality of the fish as it remains unclear at this time,” a statement from a city spokesperson read.
The spokesperson added that water samples were collected last week and officials are still awaiting the results.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Security guard shot, seriously injured outside of Drake's Toronto mansion
A security guard working at Drake’s Bridle Path mansion in Toronto was seriously injured in a shooting outside the residence early Tuesday morning.
King Charles too busy to see son Prince Harry during U.K. trip
Prince Harry will not be seeing his father King Charles during his current visit to Britain as the monarch will be too busy, Harry's spokesperson said on Tuesday.
Your body needs these three forms of movement every week
Movement is movement, right? Not exactly. Here’s what your body is looking for in addition to your morning walk or yoga session, according to experts.
'It looked so legit': Ontario man pays $7,700 for luxury villa found on Booking.com, but the listing was fake
An Ontario man says he paid more than $7,700 for a luxury villa he found on a popular travel website -- but the listing was fake.
Canadian cadets rock mullets and place second at U.S. military competition
Sporting mullets, Canadian Armed Forces officer cadets placed second in an annual military skills competition in the U.S.
The Met Gala was in full bloom with Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Mindy Kaling among the standout stars
The Met Gala and its fashionista A-listers on Monday included Jennifer Lopez, Zendaya and a parade of others in a swirl of flora and fauna looks on a green-tinged carpet lined by live foliage.
Quebec to limit sperm donations per donor after 3 men from same family father hundreds of children
Quebec is looking at tightening the regulations around sperm donation in the province following the release of a documentary that revealed three men from the same family fathered hundreds of children.
How to overcome 'savings guilt' when you're living paycheque to paycheque
As the higher cost of living continues to squeeze household budgets, many Canadians find they have even less left over at the end of every month to squirrel away for the future.
There's actually no such thing as vegetables. Here's why you should eat them anyway
The rumours are true: Vegetables aren't real — that is, in botany, anyway. While the term fruit is recognized botanically as anything that contains a seed or seeds, vegetable is actually a broad umbrella term.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
Quebec to limit sperm donations per donor after 3 men from same family father hundreds of children
Quebec is looking at tightening the regulations around sperm donation in the province following the release of a documentary that revealed three men from the same family fathered hundreds of children.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Security guard shot, seriously injured outside of Drake's Toronto mansion
A security guard working at Drake’s Bridle Path mansion in Toronto was seriously injured in a shooting outside the residence early Tuesday morning.
-
Montreal bakers putting on a bake sale for children in Gaza
A group of Montreal bakers is getting together to put on a bake sale to raise money for children in Gaza.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Travis Green to be head coach of the Ottawa Senators
Travis Green, 53, is the new head coach of the Ottawa Senators.
-
Homebuilders issue warning about proposed $12,000 hike in Ottawa development charges
The Greater Ottawa Home Builders Association warns a $12,000 increase in development charges on new homes will create an unexpected cost for homebuyers planning to buy a new home in Ottawa this year.
-
Drivers could face mandatory alcohol screening during traffic stops in Ottawa, police warn
Ottawa police warn drivers pulled over for a traffic stop may be asked to provide a breath sample, as the service continues to see a rise in impaired drivers on the roads.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Security guard shot, seriously injured outside of Drake's Toronto mansion
A security guard working at Drake’s Bridle Path mansion in Toronto was seriously injured in a shooting outside the residence early Tuesday morning.
-
Man taken to Timmins hospital with gunshot wound after shooting on Sixth Avenue
People in Timmins are waking up to a heavy police presence and road closures in the area of Sixth Avenue and Pine Street on Tuesday morning.
-
'It looked so legit': Ontario man pays $7,700 for luxury villa found on Booking.com, but the listing was fake
An Ontario man says he paid more than $7,700 for a luxury villa he found on a popular travel website -- but the listing was fake.
Kitchener
-
Breaking News
Breaking News Shots fired into residential building in Kitchener: WRPS
The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) is investigating after they say shots were fired into a residential building in Kitchener on Tuesday morning.
-
OPP urge safety as another wrong-way driver spotted on Highway 401
There have been two fatal wrong-way collisions on Highway 401 in the last week, and on Sunday, another driver was seen travelling in the opposite direction near Cambridge, Ont.
-
Stratford resident banned from city property and contacting staff
A couple of Stratford residents claim they have been banned from attending any city owned properties or from speaking with any city staff for three months.
London
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Security guard shot, seriously injured outside of Drake's Toronto mansion
A security guard working at Drake’s Bridle Path mansion in Toronto was seriously injured in a shooting outside the residence early Tuesday morning.
-
A roundup of a different kind for Huron OPP
Officers in Central Huron helped a local resident round up a sow and her piglets.
-
Highway 401 reopens after two separate crashes
Two unrelated crashes caused slowdowns on Highway 401 Tuesday morning.
Windsor
-
Wanted offender unlawfully at large for 9 years captured by ROPE Squad
The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (ROPE) Squad has apprehended a wanted offender who went unlawfully at large nine years ago.
-
Asparagus season underway across Southwestern Ontario
Asparagus season is on in southern Ontario as the harvest gets into full swing between early May and mid-to-late June.
-
April crime stats released by Windsor police
Some areas saw a decrease while crime against people were up slightly compared to a year a go.
Barrie
-
Sentences handed down in Barrie catwalk shooting
Sentencing has been handed down to two men who pleaded guilty for their roles in a Barrie catwalk shooting last spring that left the victim fighting for his life.
-
How to prepare for an emergency in your community: Health Unit
The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit is hosting Emergency Preparedness Week to encourage the public to prepare themselves and their families for emergencies.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Security guard shot, seriously injured outside of Drake's Toronto mansion
A security guard working at Drake’s Bridle Path mansion in Toronto was seriously injured in a shooting outside the residence early Tuesday morning.
Winnipeg
-
Loblaws boycott arrives in Winnipeg
Fed up with the ever rising price of food, an online movement has sprung up to fight back in the form of a boycott.
-
Winnipeg man admits to killing four women, argues he's not criminally responsible
Defence lawyers of Jeremy Skibicki have admitted in court the accused killed four Indigenous women, but argues he is not criminally responsible for the deaths by way of mental disorder – this latest development has triggered a judge-alone trial rather than a jury trial.
-
Manitoba to use tobacco suit windfall to fight cancer: Premier
A windfall from a lawsuit against big tobacco could see a major expansion to help cancer patients.
Atlantic
-
N.S. crews searching for missing man in capsized boat
The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre is searching for a man missing from a capsized recreational boat in Annapolis County, N.S.
-
Crash between pickup truck, motorcycle leaves 1 man dead: N.S. RCMP
A 20-year-old man has died following a collision between a pickup truck and motorcycle in Union Corner, N.S., on Sunday.
-
IWK looking for missing 17-year-old patient
The IWK Health Centre in Halifax is looking for a 17-year-old patient who has gone missing.
N.L.
-
Newfoundland and Labrador latest province to tighten rules on Airbnbs
Newfoundland and Labrador is the latest jurisdiction to bring in stricter rules for short-term rentals, with a coming set of regulations that will force operators to register with the provincial government.
-
Officer convicted of on-duty rape no longer with Royal Newfoundland Constabulary
The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says an officer convicted in 2021 of raping a woman while on duty is no longer with the force.
-
Evicted from St. John's, N.L. tent city, this man refuses bed in 'disgusting' shelter
A homeless man in Newfoundland says he refuses to sleep in a shelter after workers wearing balaclavas and haz-mat suits tore down a tent encampment in St. John's on Friday.
Edmonton
-
Alberta UCP facing growing pushback following introduction of municipalities bill
It was a long time ago, but Jan Novotny still remembers the tanks rumbling through his hometown of Prague in 1968 when the Soviet Union enforced its will on the people of what was then Czechoslovakia.
-
Canadian goalkeeper Stephanie Labbe gets vulnerable in new documentary
Former Canadian goalkeeper Stephanie Labbe is opening up in a new documentary called Shut Out.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Wet and windy today, with some heat to follow
Steady rain will continue all day in north-central, central and southern Alberta with Edmonton and area picking up 20 to 30 mm of rain.
Calgary
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Cold, wet and windy – heavy, wet snow and up to 100 mm of rain possible in southern Alberta
An intense low pressure system of just 986 mb situated south of Saskatchewan will be the main weather maker in central and southern Alberta Tuesday.
-
Single-use items bylaw back before Calgary council amid repeal hearing
The public hearing required to officially repeal the city’s single-use items bylaw is being held Tuesday.
-
Hit-and-run at Calgary business linked to break-and-enter, police say
Calgary Police are investigating an attempted break and enter that occurred early Tuesday morning.
Regina
-
Regina police officer who was accidentally shot facing 'life changing injuries'
Regina police say the officer who was accidentally shot by a fellow officer's gun last month suffered 'serious and life changing injuries,' adding he has a 'very' long road to recovery.
-
Sask. NDP criticizes nearly $1 million spent on former Prime Minister's consulting firm
The Government of Saskatchewan has paid former Prime Minister Stephen Harper's consulting firm nearly $1 million over the past four years for trade advice. The opposition says it has been blocked while trying to gather more details on the contract.
-
Police say Sask. man assaulted hospital staff the night before killing his mother
Prince Albert police say a 29-year-old man charged in the murder of his mother had assaulted a staff member at Victoria Hospital the night before the killing.
Saskatoon
-
'What you dream about': Blades, Warriors prepare for game 7 of WHL's east final
The Saskatoon Blades and Moose Jaw Warriors will take to the ice for game seven Tuesday night to determine who will book their ticket to the Western Hockey League’s [WHL] final.
-
The lone road into this Sask. village is so bad some locals drive through the ditch
Aaron Fosseneuve says the official name of the road into his home community of Cumberland House is Highway 123, but locals joke it’s not as easy as 1-2-3 — “it’s more like a 4-5-6.”
-
Saskatoon Blades superfans excited for game 7 against Moose Jaw Warriors
The Saskatoon Blades and Moose Jaw Warriors are getting ready for what’s sure to be an epic game seven at Sasktel Centre, capping off one of the tightest series in recent history.
Vancouver
-
Ongoing fireworks in B.C. legislature over drug decriminalization
Tempers flared in B.C.'s legislature Monday, fanned by the issue of decriminalization in the province as BC United and the BC Conservatives took aim at the controversial policy.
-
Vancouver Park Board approves another summer of booze on beaches
The Vancouver Park Board has approved another pilot project allowing alcohol on seven beaches across the city.
-
3 Indian nationals accused of murdering Hardeep Singh Nijjar facing court in B.C.
Three Indian nationals accused of murdering Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar are due to face court Tuesday over the killing that triggered a major diplomatic rift with India.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria the only city to pass B.C. home-building target so far
Under the province’s new housing targets, Victoria was tasked with creating 659 new units within the first year. It has hit 753 in six months.
-
3 Indian nationals accused of murdering Hardeep Singh Nijjar facing court in B.C.
Three Indian nationals accused of murdering Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar are due to face court Tuesday over the killing that triggered a major diplomatic rift with India.
-
Ongoing fireworks in B.C. legislature over drug decriminalization
Tempers flared in B.C.'s legislature Monday, fanned by the issue of decriminalization in the province as BC United and the BC Conservatives took aim at the controversial policy.