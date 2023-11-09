Suspect broke into East York home and sexually assaulted woman at knifepoint, police say

Toronto police have issued an arrest warrant for a man who allegedly broke into an East York home and sexually assaulted a woman at knifepoint over the weekend.

It happened at a residence in the Sammon and Greenwood avenues area at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Nov. 4.

Police have identified a suspect as 34-year-old Daryl Boyd-Finch, of no fixed address.

He is described as six-fee-tall and approximately 160 lbs. He often wears a traffic vest and rides a black bicycle, according to police.

Police have released an image of the suspect and are appealing to anyone with information about his whereabouts to come forward.