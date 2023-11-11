TORONTO
Toronto

Suspect arrested following overnight stabbing in North York

A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this file photo. (Simon Sheehan /CP24) A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this file photo. (Simon Sheehan /CP24)

One person has been arrested and another is in hospital following an overnight stabbing in North York.

Police say they received the call for a stabbing in the area of Yonge Street and Holmes Avenue just after 2 a.m. When investigators arrived on scene, they located a male victim, who was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

One person was taken into police custody.

Anyone with further information about this incident is asked to contact Toronto police.

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News