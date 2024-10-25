Suspect arrested after female dragged by hair during sexual assault in North York: police

Police say a suspect is now in custody after a female was grabbed and dragged in between two houses during a sexual assault in North York last weekend.

According to police, the incident occurred on Sunday at around 10:35 p.m. in the area of Ranee Avenue and Allen Road.

Police said that the victim was walking on Ranee Avenue when the suspect approached, asking for directions.

In an attempt to avoid contact with the suspect, police said, the victim crossed the street. The suspect, police allege, also crossed the street and continued to follow the victim.

When the victim attempted to run away, police said, the suspect grabbed her by the hair and arms and dragged her in between two houses.

A witness intervened and the suspect took off, according to investigators.

In a news release issued Friday, police confirmed that a 26-year-old man was taken into custody in connection with the incident on Wednesday.

He has been identified by police as Derek Baptiste, of Toronto. He faces one count of sexual assault and one count of failing to comply with probation.