Suspect already in handcuffs stole Toronto police SUV with two dogs inside

A suspect already in handcuffs managed to overpower a Toronto police officer and steal their SUV, sending police on a wild early morning chase in the city’s midtown area on Monday.

A source tells CP24 officers were called to some sort of disturbance at the corner of Yonge Street and Lawrence Avenue before 4:30 a.m., where they located a male suspect and began to detain him.

In the course of the arrest, suspect managed to overpower an arresting officer after handcuffs were placed on him, and jump into a police canine unit SUV.

He then allegedly sped away to the west, with two police dogs sitting in the back of the vehicle.

The suspect then crashed the SUV after pulling into the parking lot of a Metro grocery store in the Keele Street and Lawrence Avenue area.

Before police arrived, the suspect allegedly tried to flag down a taxi and carjack it.

Police then got to the scene and subdued the suspect.

The suspect was taken to a hospital trauma centre in non-life-threatening condition.

The taxi driver was taken to local hospital with minor injuries.

Police suggested later the incident may require Special Investigations Unit involvement.

--With files from CP24's Beatrice Vaisman.