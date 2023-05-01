Suspect allegedly ejaculated on clothing of woman walking with her baby in Toronto: police

Toronto police are searching for an adult male suspect who allegedly ejaculated on a woman’s clothing as she was walking with her baby in a stroller in midtown on Monday.

Police received a call for a sexual assault at around noon in the area of Ava and Chiltern Hill roads, near the intersection of Bathurst Street and Eglinton Avenue West.

Police say a woman was walking in the area with her baby in a stroller when a man approached her, unprovoked.

“The man ejaculated on the victim's clothing,” Toronto police said in a press release. “The man then got into a white van and drove away.”

The suspect is described by police as a white man, last seen wearing a dark-coloured hooded sweater with his hood up, a hooded brown jacket, dark cargo pants and dark boots.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact police at 416-808-1300, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.