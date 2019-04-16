

CTV News Toronto





The man accused of murdering his elderly father appeared briefly in court on Tuesday as close family friends try to come to terms with the 77-year-old’s untimely death.

Wilfred Kent Truman’s wife called 911 at around 6:30 a.m. on Monday after he turned up near his Hertford Avenue home with life-threatening injuries.

Emergency services arrived to the Black Creek Drive and Eglinton Avenue area to find Truman with what police have described as “grievous” injuries. Life-saving efforts were attempted, but he did not survive.

Police have not said how the man died nor has a motive for the attack been disclosed.

A suspect was taken into custody by the afternoon.

While police have not confirmed the relationship between the victim and suspect, a relative previously told CTV News Toronto that they are father and son.

Kyle Truman, of Toronto, has since been charged with first-degree murder.

“This is a contained incident,” Det. Sgt. Andy Singh told reporters on Monday. “We believe there is no danger to the public at this time.”

Close family friends were in the courtroom on Tuesday as the suspect appeared in court. They told CTV News Toronto that Truman had suffered from mental health issues since his late teens. Last year, he was reportedly on a “community treatment order” which forced him to take medication. The friends said the order had recently expired.

“The mental health system failed Kent and Kyle,” the friends said. “It failed Kyle first and then Kent lost his life.”

Truman was a retired firefighter who had a passion for boating.

In a statement, the Toronto Professional Firefighters’ Association offered condolences to the victim and his family.

Neighbours expressed shock and disbelief about the 77-year-old’s death.

“He’s an amazing neighbour, him and his wife,” said one woman. “Very loving people.”

With files from CTV News Toronto's Janice Golding.