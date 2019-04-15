

CTV News Toronto





A 49-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder after an elderly man was pronounced dead inside his home in Toronto’s Keelesdale neighbourhood early Monday morning.

Emergency crews were first called to Hertford Avenue, near Black Creek Drive and Eglinton Avenue West, for a “medical complaint” at around 6:30 a.m.

The 911 call was reportedly made by the victim’s wife.

Officers located a man suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators have identified the victim as 77-year-old Toronto resident Wilfred Kent Truman.

It is not known how Truman died, but Det. Andy Singh described his wounds as “grievous.”

“It is still very early on in the investigation,” Singh said. “We are still in the process of notifying family members.”

According to police, a suspect was taken into custody by investigators on Monday afternoon in connection with the incident.

Toronto resident Kyle Truman has since been charged with first-degree murder. He is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

Police have not disclosed the relationship between the suspect and the victim.

Little else is known about the circumstances surrounding the incident, including a motive for the attack, but Singh said there is no perceived threat to public safety.

“This is a contained incident,” he said. “We believe there is no danger to the public at this time.”

Officers and members of the K-9 unit combed through the neighbourhood all morning, searching for evidence. Residents in the neighbourhood were asked to check their backyards for any items, including clothing or weapons, that may have been dropped by the perpetrator.

Bella Jane has lived next door to the victim for more than 40 years. She said news of Truman’s death has left her stunned.

“I go to the gym at six-thirty every morning and when I went out, they were running around with the yellow tape,” she said.

“Nobody likes to hear that he’s been killed or stabbed… I don’t even know.”

Neighbours said the victim is a retired firefighter who was “very quiet” and kept mostly to himself.