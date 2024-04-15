Sun and clouds expected in Toronto ahead of another spring storm

Toronto is set to see a mostly sunny start to the week before another spring storm rolls in on Wednesday and Thursday.

Monday will see a mix of sun and clouds with a high of 17 C and Tuesday is expected to bring sunny skies with a high of 16 C.

However, things will change mid-week.

“Another spring storm plows into the region for Wednesday and Thursday with rain and winds,” CP24 Meteorologist Bill Coulter said Monday. “We dry out again for the weekend. But, temperatures will be seasonably cool for Saturday and Sunday.”

Saturday’s high will reach 10 C with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Sunday will be mostly sunny with a bit of afternoon cloud cover and a high of 11 C.

Last week, the city saw a number of rainy days with a rainfall warning issued Thursday amid the downpour. At one point, Environment Canada forecast up to 50 mm of rain in some areas.