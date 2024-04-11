Rainfall warning issued for Toronto, up to 50 mm of rain expected

A rainfall warning has been issued for Toronto and neighbouring areas, with up to 50 millimetres of rain expected by Friday morning.

Environment Canada issued the weather advisory late Thursday evening, advising that rain will continue through the night before tapering to showers later in the morning.

In addition to heavy rainfall, there will also be a risk of thunderstorms, the federal weather agency said.

“Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible,” the rainfall warning advisory read.

Several areas in Peel, Halton, York and Durham regions are also under a rainfall warning.

On Friday, Toronto will be cloudy, with a risk of showers throughout the day and a high of 10 C.

Beyond Friday, CP24 Meteorologist Bill Coulter said the weekend will start out cool and breezy following an early morning shower Saturday. There is a risk of a few midday showers on Sunday, before a warmer and sunnier start to next week.

“Monday will offer a few morning clouds, a lighter southeast wind with a high of 17 C. Tuesday will bring us morning sunshine. But, anticipate evening showers and a high of 14 C,” he said.

Wednesday is expected to bring showers on an off throughout the day paired with a high of 17 C.