TORONTO
Toronto

    • Sum 41 to close world tour with 'final' concert in Toronto

    Sum 41's Deryck Whibley performs during a concert in Quebec City on Friday, July 15, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP Sum 41's Deryck Whibley performs during a concert in Quebec City on Friday, July 15, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP
    Share

    Sum 41 is heading back home to play what they say will be their final show.

    The Canadian rockers have booked Toronto's Scotiabank Arena on Jan. 30, 2025 as the last stop on a massive world tour that runs for the better part of a year.

    Tour Of The Setting Sum, as it's being called, already has 76 shows with more to be added. It kicks off in Southeast Asia on March 1 before winding through Europe and North America.

    The band has booked four dates in Quebec as the only other Canadian shows on the schedule. They say additional Canadian tour dates will be announced soon.

    Tickets for many shows - including the final date - go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. ET.

    Last year, the Ajax, Ont.-formed rockers announced they were planning to split up after the release of their album “Heaven :x: Hell,” out on March 29.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Atlantic

    Calgary

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News