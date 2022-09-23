Subway billboards tell Torontonians to leave and get a 'bigger house' in Alberta
A series of billboards at one of Toronto’s busiest subway stations is directly targeting the frustrations of young people living in the city by offering an alternative – Alberta.
“A bigger house. Closer to work,” one billboard at Yonge-Bloor station reads with a parallel image of a cyclist. Another says, “An engineer, accountant and plumber walk into a province. They all get jobs.”
At the bottom of each billboard, the tagline, “Alberta is calling,” nudges at a solution to these problems.
This new ad campaign is part of a $2.6 million ploy designed by the Alberta government to lure people from Toronto.
Earlier this week, Alberta Premier Jason Kenney made a trip to downtown Toronto to drive that message home.
“There is a place in this country where you can afford to buy a home,” Kenney said. “That place is called Alberta.”
According to Kenney, a detached home on average costs $1.2 million in the Greater Toronto Area, compared to $425,000 in Calgary and $360,000 in Edmonton.
“It felt like a commentary about Toronto from an unusual source that some things here have gone very wrong,” Shoshanna Saxe told CTV News Toronto after noticing the ads while travelling through Yonge-Bloor station.
As an associate professor in civil engineering at the University of Toronto with an expertise in urban infrastructure, she was keenly aware of the targeted messaging surrounding housing and transit in Toronto.
“It was putting a finger right on the key challenges Toronto is facing,” she said.
Videos on the Alberta is Calling website take the message a step further.
“My name is Alycia. I live in Calgary, Alberta. I moved here from Toronto three years ago,” a young mother says in one advertisement while her two children happily play in their backyard.
“The cost of housing in Toronto is astronomical,” she goes on to say as she sits in a modern house with light flooding in and ample room for her kids to run around.
“It’s honestly night and day what we have. Now I couldn’t imagine living anywhere else.”
In another video, Natasha reassures Torontonians who are hesitant about making the move.
“The pieces that I was thinking I was going to have to leave behind in Toronto, I’ve found them here as well,” she said.
“It’s really rewarding as a young person to make your own life and build your own community and find your own interests.”
Saxe said these ads are working to re-brand Alberta, venturing away from common associations with the province, like trucks and oil, and instead, gravitating towards biking and exploration.
“As a city, we want Toronto to be saying we see you, we’re going to work on that,” she said.
Have you moved from Ontario to Alberta? We'd like to hear from you.
To tell your story, send us an e-mail here.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Hurricane Fiona: Why the storm's rare left hook is taking it straight to the Maritimes
One reason why Hurricane Fiona is already being labelled a ‘historical storm’ for Eastern Canada is because of its unusual left hook. Tracking for the storm released by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows that, once it passes the 40th parallel north, its trajectory appears to veer slightly left, taking it straight to Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island.
WATCH LIVE | Tracking Hurricane Fiona's path as it hurtles toward Atlantic Canada
CTV News has launched a live tracker of Hurricane Fiona, which is expected to make landfall in Canada on Saturday morning.
Powerful quake shakes Indonesia, but no casualties reported
A strong undersea earthquake shook Indonesia's northernmost province of Aceh on Saturday, but there were no immediate reports of serious damage or casualties and officials said there was no threat of a tsunami.
Hurricane Fiona's potential destructive power shown in five graphics
Hurricane Fiona is heading to Atlantic Canada, likely to leave a path of heavy rain, strong winds, power outages and flooding in its wake. CTVNews.ca shows five graphics that demonstrate its destructive potential.
What will happen to the wild horses impacted by Hurricane Fiona?
Shaggy, long-maned wild horses grazing freely on the sandy grasslands of the crescent-shaped Sable Island in the North Atlantic are expected to come under the swipe of a powerful storm forecast to hit eastern Canada this weekend.
WATCH LIVE | 'Very powerful' Hurricane Fiona forecast to bring severe winds, heavy rain to Atlantic Canada
People across Atlantic Canada were stocking up on last-minute essentials and storm-proofing their properties Friday ahead of the arrival of Fiona, which forecasters say will hit the region as a 'very powerful' post-tropical storm.
Canada takes aim at Iran's 'harassment,' 'repression' of women after recent death
Canada's foreign affairs minister is laying blame on the Iranian regime for the recent death of a woman, who was detained for allegedly violating the country's forced veiling laws.
India warns citizens in Canada about hate crimes, 'anti-India' activities
The Government of India has issued a warning to Indian nationals and students living in Canada about an increase in 'hate crimes, sectarian violence, and anti-India activities' in the country, urging their citizens to exercise caution.
opinion | Blocked at the border no more: Good riddance to the ArriveCAN app
Finally and mercifully, ArriveCAN is dead on arrival at airports and border crossings as mandatory vaccination for foreign entry to Canada is lifted by month’s end, according to government sources.
Montreal
-
Legault suspends campaign as eastern Quebec braces for Hurricane Fiona
Outgoing Quebec Premier François Legault said he is suspending his campaign 'until further notice' as his government is keeping a close eye on Hurricane Fiona, which is headed for eastern Quebec.
-
Quebec environment minister booed from Montreal climate march
Protesters demanding more action on climate change from elected officials booed and insulted Quebec environment minister Benoit Charette Friday in Montreal while the minister was holding a press conference.
-
MUHC staff report racism and discrimination in workplace review
Employees at the McGill University Health Centre (MUHC) say they have experienced incidents of racism and discrimination 'of various forms' at work.
London
-
What London residents need to know about getting the bivalent COVID-19 booster dose
Starting Monday, Sept. 26 Ontarians aged 18 and older will be eligible to receive the bivalent COVID-19 booster dose.
-
Sign burned and campaigns attacked: Local election race takes ugly turn
The municipal election campaign in London has taken yet another ugly turn, on multiple fronts.
-
High School Project returns live at the Grand Theatre
After a two-year hiatus due to COVID, the Grand Theatre’s High School Project has returned for its 24th season.
Kitchener
-
Lucas Shortreed remembered as 'happy outgoing kid' by friend
In the decade and a half since Lucas Shortreed was killed in a hit and run, Jesse Matthews says he never lost hope someone would be charged in his friends death.
-
Accused in Lucas Shortreed case granted bail
The two people charged in connection to the death of Lucas Shortreed have been granted bail.
-
Galt Country Club mourns general manager killed in crash
Those who knew Brian Jolley say he brought a smile and infectious personality wherever he went.
Northern Ontario
-
Encampment under the overpass in Timmins cleared out again
The City of Timmins sent in crews to clean up the encampment area under the overpass on Algonquin Boulevard on Friday morning.
-
Childcare wait lists long -- and getting longer -- in the Sault
As the promised $10-a-day daycare program is rolled out, there are 1,500 children on a waitlist for childcare in the Sault.
-
Remains found of Chapleau man who disppeared while canoeing on Ruth Lake
The remains of a 74-year-old man from Chapleau have been recovered after he went missing on Ruth Lake, located about 15 kilometres south of the community.
Ottawa
-
Judge orders eviction of Freedom Convoy-affiliated group from Ottawa church
The head of a group with ties to the Freedom Convoy says they are planning to leave an Ottawa church after a judge ordered the group can be evicted.
-
Pembroke, Ont. woman, 99, on years-long waitlist for long-term care
Norma Mullen is on a waitlist at a long-term care home after falling and breaking her hip, but has been told the wait for a bed could be years.
-
FROST ADVISORY
FROST ADVISORY | Frost advisory in effect for Ottawa and the region
A frost advisory is in effect for Ottawa, with temperatures expected to fall near the freezing mark Friday night.
Windsor
-
Muscle cars and SUV to join Pacifica at Windsor Assembly: Auto analyst
An auto analyst specializing in vehicle forecasting expects the Dodge Challenger and Charger, along with the new Chrysler Airflow will be built at Windsor Assembly Plant.
-
Jury returns with 9 recommendations following inquest into death of Matthew Mahoney
A coroner’s inquest into the death of a Windsor man who was shot by police concluded Friday with the jury making several recommendations for police, hospital and government in their verdict.
-
Windsor Regional Hospital now offering fentanyl test strips
As the opioid crisis continues in Windsor-Essex with an increasing number of visits to hospital emergency departments each year, Windsor Regional Hospital is now offering fentanyl test strips to curb misuse or overdose.
Barrie
-
Elementary students use outdoor toilets for weeks as school deals with water woes
Primrose Elementary School in Mulmur has been using portable toilets and trailer bathrooms since school began due to a lack of water pressure inside the facility.
-
Woman seriously injured in hit and run in Midland: OPP
Investigators ask for the public's help to solve a hit and run case after a pedestrian was allegedly struck by a vehicle in Midland.
-
Here's what you need to know as temps plunge Friday night across the region
Residents across Simcoe County and Muskoka can expect to start their weekend with temperatures plunging near the freezing mark Friday night.
Atlantic
-
Fiona closes in, hurricane and tropical storm warnings in effect
Hurricane Fiona approaches the Maritimes, with landfall forecast for eastern Nova Scotia early Saturday morning.
-
How Maritime emergency officials are readying for Hurricane Fiona's imminent impact
As Hurricane Fiona continues to pick up speed moving toward Atlantic Canada, emergency management offices (EMOs) across the region are working with community partners to help keep residents safe during the storm.
-
Hurricane Fiona: Maritime cancellations and closures
Hurricane Fiona is expected to bring heavy wind and rain conditions to Atlantic Canada - here is a list of cancellations and closures across the region due to the storm.
Calgary
-
Alberta Municipalities convention wraps with words from Kenney, Notley
Alberta's outgoing premier and the leader of the provincial opposition party each had the ears of hundreds of municipal heads in Calgary on Friday.
-
‘We stand with them’: Alberta adopts IHRA working definition of anti-Semitism
Alberta is the latest Canadian province to stand behind the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance's working definition of anti-Semitism.
-
Child falls from fourth-floor balcony in southeast Calgary
A girl fell from a fourth-floor balcony of an apartment complex in southeast Calgary Friday.
Winnipeg
-
Poll finds Glen Murray still ahead in mayoral race
New polling from Probe Research finds Glen Murray is still the candidate to beat in Winnipeg’s upcoming mayoral election.
-
'They will always come back': remembering martial law in the Philippines
The Canadian Museum For Human Rights (CMHR) is marking a grim anniversary for the Philippines.
-
Community groups propose plan for Portage Place changes
A group of local organizations is calling for a major overhaul of Portage Place mall in Downtown Winnipeg with a focus on community.
Vancouver
-
Former B.C. hockey coach pleads guilty to child pornography charges
A former youth hockey coach who worked in B.C.'s Lower Mainland has pleaded guilty to several sexual offences, including child pornography charges.
-
Police seek help identifying unconscious pedestrian struck by vehicle on North Shore
Mounties in North Vancouver are asking for the public's help identifying a female pedestrian who remains unconscious after a driver hit her Friday morning.
-
Difficult conversations with mom preceded 'volatile' situation at BC Women's Hospital, police say
The frightening situation that played out at BC Women's Hospital this week was preceded by difficult conversations between staff and a mother about her child, authorities said Friday.
Edmonton
-
Bear Clan asked to apologize for 'attack' on officer not involved in EPS shove incident
The leader of the Edmonton Police Association wants an apology from the local Bear Clan after a video the group posted accused a police officer of brutality during an arrest he was not involved in.
-
Man busted doing 185 km/hr near Fort Saskatchewan: RCMP
A 58-year-old Edmonton man was arrested Friday morning after RCMP say he was caught driving 85 kilometers over the speed limit near Fort Saskatchewan.
-
Edmontonians rally for regime change in Iran
Dozens gathered at the Alberta Legislature Friday evening as part of global protests sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini.