TORONTO -- The University of Toronto has announced that any student living in residence during the 2021-2022 academic year will need to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The rule applies to residences located within the university’s three campuses in Toronto, Scarborough, and Mississauga.

Students will be required to receive their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine before their move-in date and the school is strongly recommending that students aim to receive their shot at least 14 days before then.

Any student unable to get a jab before moving in will have two weeks to do so following their move-in date. The university said it will also help facilitate access to vaccines for students, depending on supply.

“This requirement, which is endorsed by our local public health authorities, will enable us to give our students the residence experience that they expect – and that is so important to their growth and development – without compromising on their health and safety,” Sandy Welsh, U of T’s vice-provost, students, said in a news release Tuesday.

Students who have not received a shot within two weeks of moving in may be subject to “additional public health restrictions” the university said, but did not provide specifics.

An exemption to the measure can be requested for those who cannot be vaccinated on medical grounds or grounds recognized by the Ontario Human Rights Code.

The university is recommending that students keep records of their injection so that their vaccination status can be confirmed.

Welsh added that existing health and safety measures, including mask-wearing, capacity limits in common spaces and regular self-assessment for COVID-19 symptoms may also be in place in the fall, depending on the latest public health guidance.