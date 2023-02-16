Student in critical condition after shooting at Toronto high school
A student has been rushed to hospital with critical injuries following a shooting at a high school in Toronto.
Police said Thursday investigators believe the shooting took place outside Weston Collegiate Institute just after 12 p.m.
The Toronto District School Board confirmed the victim is a student at the school, though it is not clear what grade they are in.
Police in the area of Weston Collegiate Institute after a shooting took place at the high school on Feb. 16, 2023.
“One student has been injured and their parent has been notified,” the board said in a message posted to Twitter. “Lockdown will be lifted shortly and students will be relocated to nearby Weston Memorial Junior Public School and CR Marchant Middle School.”
Aerial footage from the scene shows police tape restricting access to a parking lot at the rear of the school. Dozens of emergency vehicles are also on scene.
Police said a suspect is believed to have fled the scene following the shooting. So far no suspect description has been provided.
The victim was located at the scene with a gun shot wound, police say. They were then taken to hospital via emergency run.
CP24 spoke with several parents outside the school who expressed shock at what transpired.
One said her daughter, in Grade 10, just happened to come home for lunch when she got a message from a friend inside the school, alerting her to the lockdown.
“I am scared, trembling, shook, like I can’t believe it,” the woman said. “All her friends are in there right now. If she didn’t come home for lunch she would be in there too.”
The shooting is just the latest violent incident to occur at a Greater Toronto Area school in recent months.
In October, two people were shot in front of Woburn Collegiate Institute in Scarborough just after students were dismissed for the day. One of them, 18-year-old Jefferson Peter Shardeley Guerrier, was later pronounced dead.
A few weeks later a 17-year-old student at Birchmount Park Collegiate sustained life-threatening injuries after a stabbing inside that school.
The rash of violence prompted Mayor John Tory to convene a meeting with representatives from the TDSB as well as police and city staff to discuss how to respond.
This is a developing news story. More information to come.
Toronto Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Biden speaks about unknown aerial objects amid review
U.S. President Joe Biden is delivering his most substantial account Thursday of U.S. efforts to track, monitor and potentially shoot down unknown aerial objects, following three weeks of high-stakes aerial drama sparked by the discovery of a suspected Chinese spy balloon transiting much of the country.
Oppose Canada's 'xenophobic' foreign property tax, U.S. critics urge Biden admin
A New York congressman wants to enlist the U.S. secretary of state to oppose what he calls Ottawa's 'discriminatory' campaign against foreign property owners.
BREAKING | Student in critical condition after shooting at Toronto high school
A student has been rushed to hospital with critical injuries following a shooting at a high school in Toronto.
World Health Organization releases new definition for long COVID in children
The World Health Organization has released a new definition for post COVID-19 condition, commonly known as long COVID, in children and teenagers.
New leads in Ont. woman Elnaz Hajtamiri's abduction case as police release images of 3 suspects believed to be in GTA
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) released a series of new images of people they say are wanted as suspects in the disappearance of an Ontario woman allegedly abducted in Wasaga Beach more than one year ago.
Perk or necessity? Hybrid work expectations differ between employers, employees
How to strike a balance between office life and remote work remains an enduring challenge for many businesses nearly three years after lockdowns upended how many Canadians work -- one that's made more difficult by the differing expectations between employers and employees.
Here's where average home prices have dropped the most in Canada
While most Canadian real estate markets saw a drop in average home prices in January, not all regions are reporting the same level of decline. CTVNews.ca has compiled a list of homes currently on sale in markets that are seeing some of the largest decreases in average home prices year-over-year.
As Trudeau meets Caribbean leaders, some warn against military intervention in Haiti
As Prime Minister Justin Trudeau discusses the escalating crisis in Haiti with Caribbean leaders this week, some experts are urging him to put the brakes on suggestions of military intervention.
Ultra-rare Gretzky hockey card leads RCMP to arrest hobby shop thief: store owner
An Edmonton man has been arrested after he tried to sell a limited-edition Wayne Gretzky hockey card roughly 40 kilometres away from where it was stolen, the card's owner says.
Montreal
-
Funeral underway for four-year-old boy killed in Quebec bus crash last week
A funeral will be held today for one of the two young children killed when a bus crashed into a daycare last week in Laval, Que., just north of Montreal. The ceremony for Jacob Gauthier is scheduled for 11 a.m. at the Ste-Rose-de-Lima church, about two kilometres from the site of the tragedy.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Snow and freezing rain moving into southwestern Quebec
Montreal is getting ready to go from rain and record-breaking warmth on Wednesday back to snow and wintery weather Thursday night into Friday. A low pressure system moving up from the United States will bring snow into southwestern Quebec beginning Thursday evening. Montreal will see snow begin Thursday after the evening rush-hour, as temperatures drop, and the snow will intensify overnight. The city could pick up 10 to 15 cm of snow into Friday.
-
Six arrested in alleged drug trafficking ring between Montreal and Toronto
Six people were arrested in Quebec Thursday morning in connection with an alleged drug trafficking operation between Montreal and Toronto. Five men and one woman, all between the ages of 25 and 27, were arrested at their respective homes in Montreal, Repentigny and Chateauguay.
London
-
Waterford, Ont. death treated as homicide: Norfolk County OPP
Several days after the discovery of her body in a Waterford home, Norfolk County OPP have identified the deceased and announced they are treating the woman’s death as a homicide.
-
Freezing rain warning issued for London, Ont.
This week’s burst of mild spring-like weather is coming to an end with Environment Canada issuing a freezing rain warning for the London region on Thursday, with freezing rain slated to begin late in the afternoon.
-
OPP confirm discovery of human remains in Thames Centre
OPP have confirmed the presence of human remains along a river bank in Thames Centre on Wednesday afternoon and said an investigation is ongoing.
Kitchener
-
WRPS respond to fight in Kitchener involving youths
A fight involving youths drew a police presence to the area of Fischer-Hallman Road and University Avenue in Kitchener Thursday.
-
18-year-old charged in Guelph stabbing that sent two to hospital
A Guelph teen is facing weapons charges after a stabbing that sent two other teens to hospital and prompted five schools in the area to go into lockdown or hold and secure.
-
Overdoses on the rise, three suspected drug-poisoning deaths in four days: WRIDS
The Waterloo Region Integrated Drugs Strategy (WRIDS) is warning about a toxic drug supply that they say led to an increase in overdoses and suspected drug-poisoning deaths in the span of a few days.
Northern Ontario
-
Timmins emergency crews searching for plane in distress
Emergency crews in Timmins are searching for a plane in distress after receiving an eyewitness report, officials say.
-
Sudbury police investigating crash involving pedestrian downtown
Sudbury police are investigating after another pedestrian was hit by a vehicle downtown.
-
PC brand Canadian Cheddar cheese recalled due to possible Listeria contamination
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says 250-gram packages of PC brand Canadian Cheddar cheese are being recalled across the country due to possible Listeria contamination.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa LRT is safe, city's transit head vows after TSB concerns
Ottawa's head of transit services vows the city's LRT system is safe after the federal transportation watchdog warned of ongoing safety risks.
-
Ottawa student charged with hate crimes for emails to another student
An Ottawa student is facing criminal charges after allegedly sending hate messages to another student last fall.
-
Ottawa gymnastics centre reviewing screening policies after former coach charged with sexual assault
The Ottawa Gymnastics Centre is launching a review of its screening policy for coaches immediately after a former coach was charged with sexual assault.
Windsor
-
$10,000 in Nintendo Switch consoles stolen by 5 suspects
Windsor police are asking for the public’s help identifying five suspects who stole about $10,000 worth of Nintendo Switch consoles.
-
Windsor police provide 'overview' of missing person investigation
Gabrielle Marie Vinall, 19, has been missing since Jan. 5. In a news release, the Windsor Police Service said they will 'provide an overview of the investigation and will be available to answer your questions' Thursday afternoon.
-
Search is on for Windsor’s official bird
Windsor was recently named a bird-friendly city by Nature Canada, but it doesn't have an official bird.
Barrie
-
New leads in Ont. woman Elnaz Hajtamiri's abduction case as police release images of 3 suspects believed to be in GTA
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) released a series of new images of people they say are wanted as suspects in the disappearance of an Ontario woman allegedly abducted in Wasaga Beach more than one year ago.
-
Barrie police respond to 911 call from family dog
Barrie police received a unique 911 call in the early morning hours on Thursday that left the caller in the doghouse.
-
Ontario man splits $5 million lottery jackpot to take home $2.5 million
Shane King split the $5 million jackpot with another winner in the December 31 draw to walk away with $2.5 million.
Atlantic
-
NEW
NEW | RCMP commissioner retiring 2 weeks before release of N.S. shooting inquiry recommendations
RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki will work her last day as Canada’s top Mountie two weeks before the commission examining the worst mass shooting in Canadian history makes its recommendations public.
-
Crown acknowledges sentence of Moncton Mountie killer should be reduced
Crown prosecutors have formally acknowledged that the sentence for a New Brunswick man who fatally shot three Mounties must be amended so he can apply for parole after serving 25 years.
-
Snowfall warnings and weather statements for the Maritimes ahead of Friday wintry mix
A wintry mix of weather will return to the Maritimes Friday, following an unusually warm February day.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 2 people arrested in 2021 death of Calgary toddler
Following 'a lengthy and complex investigation,' Calgary police have arrested a man and a woman in connection with the death of an 18-month-old boy in 2021.
-
13-year-old charged after man stabbed outside Calgary Tim Hortons
Calgary police say a teenager has been charged in connection to a stabbing outside a Tim Hortons.
-
Alberta reducing student loan interest rate, doubling grace period, capping tuition hikes
The Alberta government will cap post-secondary education tuition hikes at two per cent starting in 2024-25.
Winnipeg
-
'Can’t pay my rent with a bottle of soap': Tiber River ambassadors won’t receive final sales commissions
Ambassadors for a Manitoba company have been told they will not be receiving commission for items they sold last month, but are instead receiving points to purchase items they have been selling.
-
Reaching the tipping point: New poll shows the tipping habits of Canadians
Manitobans are being asked to tip more often and for more money, according to a new poll.
-
Appeal approved for condo unit on controversial property
A development in Crescentwood is moving forward on a property with a history of controversy.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver-based theatre company gives climate crisis a starring role, wins $3K in inaugural awards
The Only Animal Theatre Society has received two inaugural awards this month – the Rewilding Arts Prize from the David Suzuki Foundation and Rewilding Magazine, as well as the Green Award from the Professional Association of Canadian Theatres – in recognition of the company’s efforts to strengthen the bond between humans and nature through art.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Student in critical condition after shooting at Toronto high school
A student has been rushed to hospital with critical injuries following a shooting at a high school in Toronto.
-
Old-growth logging deferrals in B.C. increase to 2.1 million hectares: minister
The British Columbia government says it is introducing new approaches to manage timber resources that will protect more old-growth trees from logging, while supporting innovations to better care for the forests.
Edmonton
-
Alberta reducing student loan interest rate, doubling grace period, capping tuition hikes
The Alberta government will cap post-secondary education tuition hikes at two per cent starting in 2024-25.
-
Alberta announces most popular, unique baby names of 2022
Alberta has released the list of names of babies born in the province in 2022, and Olivia and Noah continue to be the most popular names for infants.
-
West Edmonton Mall announces death of Kelpie the California sea lion
West Edmonton Mall has announced one of its California sea lions has died.