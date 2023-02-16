Student in critical condition after shooting at Toronto high school

A student has been rushed to hospital with critical injuries following a shooting at a high school in Toronto.

Police said Thursday investigators believe the shooting took place outside Weston Collegiate Institute just after 12 p.m.

The Toronto District School Board confirmed the victim is a student at the school, though it is not clear what grade they are in.

Police in the area of Weston Collegiate Institute after a shooting took place at the high school on Feb. 16, 2023.

“One student has been injured and their parent has been notified,” the board said in a message posted to Twitter. “Lockdown will be lifted shortly and students will be relocated to nearby Weston Memorial Junior Public School and CR Marchant Middle School.”

Aerial footage from the scene shows police tape restricting access to a parking lot at the rear of the school. Dozens of emergency vehicles are also on scene.

Police said a suspect is believed to have fled the scene following the shooting. So far no suspect description has been provided.

The victim was located at the scene with a gun shot wound, police say. They were then taken to hospital via emergency run.

CP24 spoke with several parents outside the school who expressed shock at what transpired.

One said her daughter, in Grade 10, just happened to come home for lunch when she got a message from a friend inside the school, alerting her to the lockdown.

“I am scared, trembling, shook, like I can’t believe it,” the woman said. “All her friends are in there right now. If she didn’t come home for lunch she would be in there too.”

The shooting is just the latest violent incident to occur at a Greater Toronto Area school in recent months.

In October, two people were shot in front of Woburn Collegiate Institute in Scarborough just after students were dismissed for the day. One of them, 18-year-old Jefferson Peter Shardeley Guerrier, was later pronounced dead.

A few weeks later a 17-year-old student at Birchmount Park Collegiate sustained life-threatening injuries after a stabbing inside that school.

The rash of violence prompted Mayor John Tory to convene a meeting with representatives from the TDSB as well as police and city staff to discuss how to respond.

