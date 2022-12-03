Strong winds cause power outages across the Greater Toronto Area
Parts of Toronto's downtown area are dealing with major power outages Saturday afternoon, as strong winds are passing through the Greater Toronto Area.
Toronto Hydro says the power is out in the city’s Esplanade area, specifically on Shuter Street south to Lake Ontario and on Yonge Street east to Cherry Street.
According to a map on Toronto Hydro’s website, the outage is affecting up to 5,000 customers.
Crews are en route to restore power.
Toronto Hydro expects most outages will be restored by 3 p.m.
Toronto police are also warning residents about various hazards in the city.
Police say a sign and pieces of metal were reportedly falling in the area of Yonge and Shuter streets, and a tree and hydro wires are on the road at Lake Shore Boulevard and Colborne Lodge Drive.
There's also reports of fallen trees and wires on the ground in the areas of Montgomery Road and Oak Hampton Boulevard, Lynngrove Avenue and Princeton Road and Sherbourne and Carlton streets.
Police are urging drivers and pedestrians to use caution and expect delays in those areas.
Meanwhile, Hydro One says there are more than 300 outages across the province affecting at least 38,000 customers.
The outages are happening as powerful wind gusts are hitting the city Saturday afternoon, which has prompted Environment Canada to issue a wind warning.
“Westerly winds gusting to 90 km/h are expected this morning through the afternoon in the wake of a strong cold front,” the national weather agency said.
Winds are expected to ease from west to east in the evening.
On Friday, Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for most of southern Ontario due to the powerful winds.
The weather agency warns that gusty winds can damage soft shelters, tents and awnings at outdoor events. Loose objects could also be tossed by the wind and utility outages could occur.
A high of 9 C is expected today with the temperature falling to 1 C this afternoon and a low of minus 5 C.
Saturday is also expected to be cloudy with a few rain showers and a 60 per cent chance of flurries throughout the day.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Left in the dark': Government delays place financial pressure on Afghan refugees, say advocates
Refugee advocates are raising concerns that Afghan refugees granted asylum in Canada are being burdened by escalating costs stemming from the government’s delay in processing their claims.
Review of how CRA audits Muslim charities ‘inherently flawed,’ groups say in open letter to PM
Dozens of Muslim philanthropic groups are urging Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to ensure that the Taxpayers’ Ombudsman office can access all the information it needs to conduct a systemic review of how the Canada Revenue Agency treats and audits Muslim-led charities.
Canada Post clarifies letters to Santa are accepted in any language after some express confusion online
After some people expressed confusion online over what languages Canada Post will accept from Canadians writing to Santa this holiday season, the corporation says it accepts letters in any language.
Paralympian trying to get wheelchair ramp says Veterans Affairs employee offered her assisted dying
A veteran and former Paralympian told a parliamentary committee that a caseworker from the Veterans Affairs Canada offered her medical assistance in dying, a week after the veterans affairs minister confirmed that at least four other veterans were offered the same thing.
Transport minister confident in a smooth holiday air travel season, despite expecting large volume of passengers
Transport Minister Omar Alghabra says the upcoming holiday travel season is sure to be a busy one, but that he’s working with air travel stakeholders to ensure the summer’s flight cancellations and lost luggage problems aren’t repeated.
Influenza cases rising 'steeply' amid flu epidemic
As Canada enters the fifth week of the flu epidemic, influenza activity is rising, with mainly young children and older adults facing the brunt of the strain, according to the latest FluWatch report.
US knocked out of World Cup, loses to the Netherlands 3-1
Memphis Depay and Daley Blind scored in the first half and Denzel Dumfries added a late goal as the Netherlands eliminated the United States from the World Cup with a 3-1 victory Saturday that advanced the Dutch to the quarterfinals.
Canada features in list of 23 best places to go in 2023, according to Conde Nast Traveller
Canada's British Columbia features in a list of the 23 best places to travel in the world in 2023. The list was created by travel magazine Condé Nast Traveller.
Beijing, Shenzhen scrap COVID-19 tests for public transport
Chinese authorities on Saturday announced a further easing of COVID-19 curbs with major cities such as Shenzhen and Beijing no longer requiring negative tests to take public transport.
Montreal
-
Young man in critical condition after being struck on Montreal highway, 1 arrested for impaired driving
Police have arrested a man for drunk driving after a 22-year-old man was struck by a car in the Viger tunnel after getting out of his own car to check an issue.
-
Arcade Fire returns to Montreal for first time since sexual assault allegations
Arcade Fire returns to Montreal on Saturday night for a show at the Bell Centre. It's the local band's first show since multiple sexual assault allegations were brought forward against frontman Win Butler in the summer.
-
CF Montreal, Canada defender Alistair Johnston heading to Celtic FC
CF Montreal and Canadian national defender Alistair Johnston is heading to the Scottish Premier League, as Celtic FC in Glasgow confirmed his transfer Saturday morning.
London
-
Wind storm knocks out power lines, traffic lights and branches in London, Ont.
A strong wind storm caused by a fast-moving cold front resulted in power disruptions in London Saturday morning. The gusts took down power lines in multiple locations, including an alarming incident in a city park off Darlene Crescent, where a dangling power line made contact several times causing fiery explosions, cracking and arching of other lines.
-
Alleged drunk driver flees scene of crash: London police
A man from St. Thomas, Ont. is facing several charges after he allegedly crashed his car into a streetlight while intoxicated and then fled the scene, London police said. The damages are approximated at $7,000.
-
Victoria Park shines bright with Lighting of the Lights
The City of London began its annual “Lighting of the Lights” event at Victoria Park on Friday evening.
Kitchener
-
Body found inside burning construction trailer in Kitchener
Kitchener firefighters were called to put out flames at a construction trailer early Friday morning, and inside, they found a body.
-
30 firefighters respond to garage fire in Brant County
Damage is estimated around $150,000 after flames tore through a garage in Brant County on Friday night.
-
Woman seriously injured in workplace incident in Cambridge
A woman in her 50s was seriously injured in a workplace incident in Cambridge Thursday night.
Northern Ontario
-
Here's how to watch this year's CTV Lions Children's Christmas Telethon
For the first time, the CTV Lions Children's Christmas Telethon will be held at Greater Sudbury’s new arts facility, Place des Arts.
-
Snowplow driver killed in collision near Thunder Bay, Ont.
A snowplow driver was killed Friday evening when his plow collided with a tractor-trailer near Thunder Bay.
-
North Bay company fined $200K for damaging turtle habitat
A construction company in North Bay has been fined $200,000 for causing damage to a Blandings Turtle habitat in 2018. The turtle is a threatened species in Ontario.
Ottawa
-
WIND WARNING
WIND WARNING | Windy, rainy Saturday with above-average temperatures
A wind warning is in effect for Ottawa and parts of eastern Ontario with the possibility of wind gusts of up to 90 km/h
-
Here's what you need to know about the vacant unit tax letter from the city of Ottawa
A letter from the city of Ottawa arrived in tens of thousands of mailboxes this week, asking homeowners to declare whether any of their properties are vacant.
-
Redblacks hire former Als coach Khari Jones as offensive coordinator, assistant head coach
The Ottawa Redblacks have announced another major hire just one day after announcing their new head coach.
Windsor
-
Section of Concession Road 3 North in Amherstburg closed due to downed hydro poles
Nicholas Baggio, a resident who lives on Concession Road 3 North told CTV News Windsor that when he woke up Saturday morning, he saw recycling bins strewn across his lawn — only afterwards did he see the damage to the hydro poles on the road. Windsor police ask the public to avoid the area in the meantime.
-
Prohibited driver flees scene of crash, later arrested: Chatham-Kent police
A prohibited driver has been charged after allegedly fleeing the scene of a crash on Friday, Chatham-Kent police said.
-
Wind warning issued for Windsor, Ont. region on Saturday
Windsor should expect some fierce weather on Saturday, as strong winds are expected across the region as most of southern Ontario finds itself under a wind warning with gusts of up to 90 km/h expected, according to Environment Canada.
Barrie
-
Serious crash in Barrie results in impaired driving charge for local woman
A woman faces impaired driving charges following a collision that seriously injured multiple people at Bayview Drive and Mapleview Drive East in Barrie Thursday evening.
-
Firefighters battle massive blaze at industrial site in Bracebridge
More than two dozen firefighters battled flames and heavy smoke after a fire erupted at an industrial site in Bracebridge.
-
Generosity in full swing as South Simcoe Police help build a 'Toy Mountain'
It's the season of giving, and the South Simcoe Police Service is truly getting in the spirit of the season.
Atlantic
-
Two arrested after Fredericton-area shooting prompts emergency alert in N.B.
Two people are in custody after a shooting in the Fredericton area left two people injured and prompted police to issue an emergency alert in New Brunswick.
-
Moncton’s business community on preventing homelessness: ‘We have to start today’
Four organizations representing Greater Moncton’s business community held a press conference Friday calling for urgent action in regards to downtown safety and the homelessness situation.
-
N.L. children's hospital cancels some surgeries amid surge in respiratory illness
A children's hospital in the capital of Newfoundland and Labrador says it has had to cancel some surgeries and appointments due to a high level of respiratory illness.
Calgary
-
Goggia resume winning ways in Lake Louise, takes season's first women's downhill
Sofia Goggia picked up where she left off in Lake Louise, Alta.
-
Climbing rock installation creates traffic delays around Millennium Park
If you're driving around Shaw Millennium Park Saturday, the city suggests searching for a Plan B.
-
Wranglers topple Gulls as Phillips continues hot streak
Matthew Phillips picked up where he left off in November Friday night in San Diego, as the Calgary Wranglers defeated the Gulls 7-3.
Winnipeg
-
Pedestrian killed in early morning collision: WPS
A man is dead following an early morning crash in the Polo Park area.
-
Advance polls now open in Kirkfield Park
Advance voting is now underway in the provincial by election for Kirkfield Park.
-
'We wish we didn't have to do it': School bus routes being cancelled due to lack of drivers
School divisions in and around Winnipeg are dealing with a lack of bus drivers, which is leading to some routes being cancelled.
Vancouver
-
1-day jail sentence for repeat offender Vancouver police called 'dangerous'
The Vancouver Police Department says a man who was the subject of a province-wide warrant last month has pleaded guilty to assault with a weapon and been sentenced to one day in jail, after credit for time served.
-
Independent review of B.C. COVID response calls for better communication, transparency
A review of British Columbia's COVID-19 response released Friday says despite being unprepared for the pandemic, the province showed "resilience, balance and nimbleness" during the emergency.
-
Winter weather prompts reminders to 'Slow Down and Move Over'
First responders on the mid-island are asking for the public to obey "Slow Down and Move Over" laws, especially in light of this week's heavy snowfall.
Edmonton
-
Victim of suspicious death at encampment identified
The cause of a suspicious death at an Edmonton encampment this week is being withheld for 'investigative reasons,' the city's police service said on Friday.
-
Oilers seeking rebound performance vs. visiting Canadiens
The Edmonton Oilers return home and try to bounce back when they host the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday night.
-
'Left in the dark': Government delays place financial pressure on Afghan refugees, say advocates
Refugee advocates are raising concerns that Afghan refugees granted asylum in Canada are being burdened by escalating costs stemming from the government’s delay in processing their claims.