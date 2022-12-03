Strong winds cause power outages across the Greater Toronto Area

Parts of Toronto's downtown area are dealing with major power outages Saturday afternoon, as strong winds are passing through the Greater Toronto Area.

Toronto Hydro says the power is out in the city’s Esplanade area, specifically on Shuter Street south to Lake Ontario and on Yonge Street east to Cherry Street.

According to a map on Toronto Hydro’s website, the outage is affecting up to 5,000 customers.

Crews are en route to restore power.

Toronto Hydro expects most outages will be restored by 3 p.m.

Toronto police are also warning residents about various hazards in the city.

Police say a sign and pieces of metal were reportedly falling in the area of Yonge and Shuter streets, and a tree and hydro wires are on the road at Lake Shore Boulevard and Colborne Lodge Drive.

There's also reports of fallen trees and wires on the ground in the areas of Montgomery Road and Oak Hampton Boulevard, Lynngrove Avenue and Princeton Road and Sherbourne and Carlton streets.

Police are urging drivers and pedestrians to use caution and expect delays in those areas.

HAZARD:

Yonge St & Shuter St @TPS51Div

-sign falling, pieces of metal

-police o/s

-s/b Yonge St, one lane closed

-n/b and s/b pedestrian traffic closed off on w/s of Yonge St

-pedestrians use caution in the area#GO2358646 ^sc — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) December 3, 2022

Meanwhile, Hydro One says there are more than 300 outages across the province affecting at least 38,000 customers.

The outages are happening as powerful wind gusts are hitting the city Saturday afternoon, which has prompted Environment Canada to issue a wind warning.

“Westerly winds gusting to 90 km/h are expected this morning through the afternoon in the wake of a strong cold front,” the national weather agency said.

Winds are expected to ease from west to east in the evening.

On Friday, Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for most of southern Ontario due to the powerful winds.

The weather agency warns that gusty winds can damage soft shelters, tents and awnings at outdoor events. Loose objects could also be tossed by the wind and utility outages could occur.

A high of 9 C is expected today with the temperature falling to 1 C this afternoon and a low of minus 5 C.

Saturday is also expected to be cloudy with a few rain showers and a 60 per cent chance of flurries throughout the day.