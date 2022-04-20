Strike could cause service disruptions at Toronto's Union Station

Passengers walk through the waiting area at the new Union Station GO Transit Bus Terminal in Toronto on Tuesday, November 2, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Evan Buhler Passengers walk through the waiting area at the new Union Station GO Transit Bus Terminal in Toronto on Tuesday, November 2, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Evan Buhler

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton