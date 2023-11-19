Strike averted at No Frills stores in southern Ontario

A tentative deal has been reached between No Frills and Unifor.

"Our bargaining committee at No Frills was determined to build on what grocery store workers had achieved this past summer with Metro," said Lana Payne, National President of Unifor. "This tentative agreement delivers pattern wages and many other improvements for our members."

Details of the agreement will be released pending a ratification vote amongst Unifor members.

Unifor represents more than 1,200 workers at 17 No Frills locations in southern Ontario.

"Workers made it very clear that they were ready to strike, if necessary, in order to achieve our necessary demands for decent work and pay,” said Gord Currie, Unifor Local 414 President.

Workers at Metro grocery stores in the GTA were on strike for over a month this summer. Unifor and the grocery chain reached a tentative deal on Aug. 30.