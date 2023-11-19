Strike averted at No Frills stores in southern Ontario
A tentative deal has been reached between No Frills and Unifor.
"Our bargaining committee at No Frills was determined to build on what grocery store workers had achieved this past summer with Metro," said Lana Payne, National President of Unifor. "This tentative agreement delivers pattern wages and many other improvements for our members."
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
Details of the agreement will be released pending a ratification vote amongst Unifor members.
Unifor represents more than 1,200 workers at 17 No Frills locations in southern Ontario.
"Workers made it very clear that they were ready to strike, if necessary, in order to achieve our necessary demands for decent work and pay,” said Gord Currie, Unifor Local 414 President.
Workers at Metro grocery stores in the GTA were on strike for over a month this summer. Unifor and the grocery chain reached a tentative deal on Aug. 30.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
NEW Blair on Trudeau's 'maximum restraint' comments: PM 'concerned about innocent lives on both sides'
Despite Prime Minister Justin Trudeau urging the Israeli government to exercise 'maximum restraint' in the war in Gaza, Canada's defence minister says it's wrong to believe that those comments suggest Israel is acting otherwise.
In death, one cancer patient helps to erase millions in medical debt
A New York City woman who died Sunday from cancer has raised enough money to erase millions of dollars in medical debt with a posthumous plea for help.
World Health Organization warns of 'relentlessly increasing threat' of measles
The World Health Organization is warning of a 'relentlessly increasing threat to children' across the globe from measles.
BREAKING 31 premature babies safely evacuated from Shifa Hospital to southern Gaza, WHO says
The World Health Organization says 31 babies have been safely transported from Shifa Hospital to another hospital in southern Gaza.
135 Canadians on list of people cleared to leave Gaza Strip via Egypt
A new batch of people with ties to Canada desperate to flee escalating violence in the Gaza Strip has been approved to leave the besieged territory as of today.
Taylor Swift postpones Rio de Janeiro show, citing record heat a day after fan dies during concert
Taylor Swift postponed an Eras Tour concert in Rio de Janeiro Saturday after a 23-year-old fan died during her Friday night show, according to a message posted on the singer's Instagram.
F1 exceeds Las Vegas expectations as Verstappen wins one of the most competitive races of the season
Max Verstappen hated everything about the Las Vegas Grand Prix from the moment he arrived in Sin City. Formula One's three-time reigning world champion found the excess and opulence over-the-top and prioritized over the actual racing.
Cheers! Bottle of Scotch whisky sells for a record US$2.7 million at auction
A bottle of Scotch whisky billed as 'the most sought-after' in the world sold Saturday for almost 2.2 million pounds (US$2.7 million), an auction record for a bottle of wine or spirits.
Australia restricts India to 240 all out in Cricket World Cup final as Kohli makes 54
Australia appeared in command of the Cricket World Cup final on Sunday after restricting India to 240 all out, with a disciplined bowling performance by the five-time champions quietening the heavily pro-Indian crowd inside the 132,000-capacity Narendra Modi Stadium.
Montreal
-
Exam scores, graduations and gender gaps: Quebec's high schools, ranked
A ranking of Quebec high schools was published on Friday, scoring their performance on a variety of academic indicators.
-
Montrealer Jonathan Goldbloom named Hockey Canada board chair as new directors elected
Hockey Canada has a new board of directors with Jonathan Goldbloom from Montreal appointed as chair by the board, taking over from Hugh L. Fraser.
-
Quebec Premier Francois Legault defends decision to subsidize NHL pre-season games
Quebec's premier is defending his government's decision to spend up to $7 million on two NHL pre-season games as opposition parties decry what they say is a poor use of public funds amid other economic and fiscal challenges.
London
-
From the streets to the staff: Inspiration as shelter marks milestone
Dan Turner credits the Ark Aid Mission for giving him a new start in life.
-
'Decision Day': Neighbourhood Decision Making Program vote wraps up
Saturday is the final day of voting. People can vote by phone or in person until 4 p.m. and can vote online until midnight.
-
No charges laid after London police officer fatally shot man: SIU
The Director of the Special Investigations Unit found no reasonable grounds to believe a London Police Service officer committed a criminal offence.
Kitchener
-
Guelph donor recovering following successful kidney transplant surgery
Thanks to the kindness of a stranger, a Stouffville woman has finally received the kidney she’s been waiting three years for, after social media connected her to a living donor in Guelph.
-
Blood donor clinic set up -- for dogs
There is an urgent need for blood donors -- but not the human ones. We find out how dogs are helping save the lives of other pets.
-
Still no sign of Lola: Search continues for missing Tillsonburg woman
An 72-year-old woman from Tillsonburg has now been missing for 10 days.
Northern Ontario
-
Farmers, community rally to save Thornloe Cheese
Demonstrators in Temiskaming Shores are calling on cooperative Gay Lea Foods to sell Thornloe Cheese and all its assets in order to save the 83-year-old business.
-
ANALYSIS
ANALYSIS How pay transparency laws are coming into effect across Canada
CTVNews.ca takes a cross-country look at new pay transparency requirements rolling out in certain provinces -- a trend toward stronger protections for workers and job seekers.
-
After less than two years, Timmins police chief retires
Less than two years after he took the job, Timmins Police Chief Dan Foy is retiring, the local police board announced Saturday.
Ottawa
-
A section of the Airport Parkway remains closed following single-vehicle crash
Emergency crews responded to a single vehicle crash on the Airport Parkway at Brookfield Road just after 6 a.m. Sunday.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING Christmas attractions to check out in the Ottawa area this holiday season
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at Christmas and holiday events to check out in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec in the lead up to Christmas.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING Time to start building the CTV and MOVE 100 Toy Mountain
CTV Ottawa and MOVE 100 will kick off the Toy Mountain campaign on Monday, with the goal of collecting new toys and financial donations to support the Salvation Army's campaign to leave no child without a gift on Christmas morning.
Windsor
-
Integram workers get 15% raise, ratify new deal by very slim margin
About 1,000 workers at Magna’s Integram Windsor Seating plant voted 56 per cent in favour of a tentative deal Saturday morning.
-
Two times in two days: House in downtown Windsor catches fire again
Windsor fire crews attended a house fire at 667 Windsor Ave. Saturday afternoon.
-
Taylor Swift postpones Rio de Janeiro show, citing record heat a day after fan dies during concert
Taylor Swift postponed an Eras Tour concert in Rio de Janeiro Saturday after a 23-year-old fan died during her Friday night show, according to a message posted on the singer's Instagram.
Barrie
-
Suspect on the run after joint police investigation near Friday Harbour
Toronto police requested the help of South Simcoe police just after noon in relation to an assault investigation in Toronto.
-
Pro-Palestinian rally calls for ceasefire as Israel-Hamas war enters seventh week
Protestors took to city hall in Barrie on Saturday for a pro-Palestinian march, joining thousands of protesters across the province and globe this weekend in calling for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.
-
Barrie and YMCA sign lease for new facility
After a years-long search, the YMCA of Simcoe Muskoka is finally returning to Barrie.
Atlantic
-
N.S. community basketball program targeted by thieves, racial graffiti
A shattered window on the outside door greeted players and parents as they arrived for basketball in Glace Bay, N.S., on Saturday.
-
'It’s not Christmas until you’ve been to the Lady Smith Manor'
The Nutcracker was the theme for the fourth annual Christmas market at the Lady Smith Manor in Dorchester, N.B.
-
W5
W5 Owners of prized historic N.S. home in legal nightmare, thanks to local government
W5 investigates: A couple buys a historic house in Nova Scotia at auction and puts hundreds of thousands of dollars into renovations, but the local government says they don't own the property.
Calgary
-
Calgary senior facing almost $2,200 in impound fees after truck stolen, destroyed
A 78-year-old Calgarian is on the hook for thousands of dollars in impound lot fees after his vehicle was stolen, burned and abandoned by thieves.
-
Islanders halt losing skid with 5-4 shootout win over Flames
Islanders halt losing skid with 5-4 shootout win over Flames
-
Milan Lucic is taking an indefinite leave of absence from the Bruins after an undisclosed incident
The Boston Bruins say Milan Lucic is taking an indefinite leave of absence from the team after he was involved in an undisclosed incident Friday night.
Winnipeg
-
-
Winnipeg fire crews called to Pembina Highway, Main Street fires
The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) has had a busy 12 hours, responding to two recent blazes on Pembina Highway and Main Street.
-
'Our stories are important': Indigenous TikTok creators gather in Winnipeg
Manitoba is well-represented among a group of Indigenous social media creators chosen for a special training program meant to help them grow their online presence.
Vancouver
-
Pro-Palestinian protesters return to Vancouver Art Gallery demanding ceasefire
Hundreds of protesters gathered at the Vancouver Art Gallery Saturday afternoon, persistent in their demands for a ceasefire.
-
Surrey highway closing for 24 hours for rail maintenance, Pattullo Bridge work
A stretch of provincial highway in Surrey will close in both directions for 24 hours beginning early Sunday morning to facilitate work related to the Pattullo Bridge Replacement Project.
-
1 hospitalized after crash that knocked out power to more than 800 in North Delta Saturday
One person suffered serious injuries and more than 800 BC Hydro customers were left without electricity Saturday after an overnight crash in North Delta.
Edmonton
-
U of A fires Sexual Assault Centre director for signing letter questioning claims of sexual violence against Israelis
The University of Alberta has fired the director of its Sexual Assault Centre over a pro-Palestinian open letter, which calls into question reports of sexual violence against Israeli citizens.
-
Okimâw Awards showcase 'success stories' of Indigenous men in Alberta
Indigenous men from across Treaty 6, 7 and 8 in Alberta were celebrated Saturday.
-
Fires, deaths, budget, impending cold put Edmonton's encampment response under scrutiny
A number of factors are converging at a critical crossroads for synchronized efforts to address Edmonton's homeless encampments, which have reached a record number this year.