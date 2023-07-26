'Stranger Things' star Millie Bobby Brown added to the Fan Expo Canada lineup

“Stranger Things” star Millie Bobby Brown has been added to the Fan Expo Canada lineup.

The four-day pop culture convention says the actress will be on hand for autographs, photos and a panel.

Brown joins recently announced guests including “Cobra Kai” stars Ralph Macchio and William Zabka, Ming-Na Wen of “The Book of Boba Fett” and “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” and Stephen Amell of “Arrow” and “The Flash."

The guest list grows amid dual Hollywood strikes by unionized actors and writers that have shuttered sets and some red carpets.

Screen Actors Guild strike rules demand members refrain from promoting work completed under TV and theatrical contracts, including at conventions and fan expos.

Fan Expo Canada's tribute to genre fare and fandoms runs Aug. 24 to 27 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.

The all-ages event is billed as the largest comics, sci-fi, horror, anime, and gaming event in Canada and the third-largest pop culture event in North America.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 26, 2023.