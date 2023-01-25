Storm to bring up to 20 centimetres of snow to southern Ontario today

Up to 20 centimetres of snow is expected to fall on some areas in southern Ontario today.

According to Environment Canada, a Texas low will bring “heavy snow” Wednesday afternoon leading into Thursday morning.

In Toronto, the snow is expected to begin around noon.

“Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions,” a snowfall warning reads.

“There may be a significant impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas.”

The weather agency is forecasting a snowfall of between 15 and 20 centimetres, and that “rapidly accumulating snow will make travel difficult.”

“Isolated power outages are possible,” the warning adds.

Both the TTC and Metrolinx issued statements ahead of the storm indicated there could be service changes as a result of the snow. Service changes will be posted to this Twitter account.

Go trains will be operated on a reduced and adjusted schedule

"During severe weather, you may experience delays but our goal is to get you to your destination safely. Customers should take extra care while travelling, give themselves extra travel time and plan ahead,” Metrolinx said.

Individuals travelling by plane should give themselves extra time to get to their airport, officials at Toronto's Pearson International Airport warned.

WEATHER ALERT: Heading to Pearson today? Be careful as snow is in the forecast for Southern Ontario, making for poor road conditions and visibility. As always, check your flight status with your airline before leaving for the airport. #ONstorm #safetyfirst — Toronto Pearson (@TorontoPearson) January 25, 2023

The impending storm has also led to some school bus cancellations. A list of how each school board is handling the storm can be found here.

Despite the snow the temperatures are not expected to drop drastically. Environment Canada says those living in the Toronto area can expect a high of about 0 C, feeling like -1 C with the wind chill. Winds will gust between 40 and 60 kilometres per hour in the afternoon.

The temperature is expected to drop to about minus 8 C overnight.