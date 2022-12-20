Stop clearing encampments and ensure safe shelter, say Toronto advocates

Advocates for people experiencing homelessness are calling on the city to stop clearing encampments and do more for Toronto’s most vulnerable unhoused residents as the cold weather takes hold.

Members of the Shelter and Housing Justice Network (SHJN), during a Tuesday morning press conference outside downtown’s Homeless Memorial, demanded that city council “stop the violence against encampment residents and protect our right to safe shelter.”

They want the city to immediately halt the eviction of encampment residents and stop confiscating survival gear, add an additional 2,700 non-congregate spaces to the shelter system, keep all existing shelter hotels open and keep warming centres that are currently only operational during extreme cold alerts open all winter long. They are also asking the provincial and federal governments to commit to building 100,000 rent geared-to-income social housing units in Toronto.

“The shortage of emergency shelter is the worst I have seen in over 15 years. People are sleeping in parks in the freezing cold because they have nowhere else to go. Tents and sleeping bags are resources needed to survive freezing temperatures,” long-time anti-poverty and housing advocate Rafi Aaron, of SHJN, said in a release.

“Displacing encampment residents and confiscating equipment is a violent and dangerous action that threatens the safety of those who are homeless.”

The SHJN said if something isn’t done now unhoused people out in the cold could die this winter.

Outreach worker Sheryl Lindsay talks about people giving up on calling Central Intake to get a shelter bed during a Dec. 20 press conference.

Recent data from October showed that on average 178 people were turned away daily from the city’s shelter system due to a shortage of available beds.

Advocates say the situation is leaving many without anywhere to go but an encampment.

This crisis has been further exacerbated by the recent closure of a number of city-run shelter-hotels, including most recently the 251-bed Novotel site on The Esplanade.

As part of its 2022-2023 winter plan, the city has secure three warming centre locations with a total of 112 spaces, but they only open when the temperature hits - 15 C.

Roughly 500 more spaces have also been added to the shelter system this year, but that has come at the expense of COVID-19 infection control recommendations, including scrapping the previous standard of two metres between beds.

“Congregate shelter settings lead to poor health outcomes. Conditions within congregate facilities like poor privacy, bug infestations, inadequate sleep surfaces like mats on floors, noise and outbreaks of COVID and other infectious diseases make it difficult for people to maintain their health within these types of environments," said nurse practitioner Jessica Hales in a release.

Today’s event also served to collect survival supply donations, including tents, sleeping bags, and warm clothing, including water-resistant coats, gloves, hats, hoodies, track pants, long johns, and thermal socks.