RJ Barrett out for rest of Raptors pre-season with sprained right shoulder

    Toronto Raptors' RJ Barrett prepares to take a free throw during an NBA open practice at McGill University in Montreal, Friday, Oct. 4, 2024. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes) Toronto Raptors' RJ Barrett prepares to take a free throw during an NBA open practice at McGill University in Montreal, Friday, Oct. 4, 2024. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes)
    RJ Barrett will miss the rest of the Toronto Raptors' pre-season with an injury.

    Barrett left Sunday's 125-98 pre-season victory over the Washington Wizards in the second quarter with a right shoulder injury, which occurred after he ran through a screen set by former Toronto big man Jonas Valanciunas.

    The Raptors say the Canadian swingman sustained a sprain to the right acromioclavicular joint on the play.

    The 24-year-old averaged 20.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists over 58 games last season split between the Raptors and New York Knicks.

    He averaged 21.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 33.5 minutes across 32 starts for Toronto after being acquired from the Knicks in a trade on Dec. 30.

    Toronto will play the Wizards in Washington on Friday in the Raptors second pre-season game.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 8, 2024. 

