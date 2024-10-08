Ontario lowers the age for self-referral mammogram breast screening to age 40

The Ontario government has lowered the age for regular mammogram breast screening to allow all woman between the age of 40 and 49 to self-refer for the service.

The province issued a news release on Tuesday announcing that the change will began immediately and will give an additional one million woman in Ontario the option to get screened earlier.

“Breast cancer affects one in every nine women in Ontario and we know early detection and increased access to treatment and care saves lives,” Minister of Health Sylvia Jones said.

“That is why today our government is proud to take this historic step by connecting an additional one million Ontarians to the care they need, when and where they need it.”

The province said that its decision is based on research showing that regular screening with mammography can help detect breast cancer before it has the chance to spread.

It's recommended that a mammogram is done every two years in Canada.

The previous minimum age for self-referral for mammograms in Ontario was 50 years old. A self-referral means a patient can request a mammogram online or by phone without needing a referral from a primary care provider.

The province stated that of the one million women between ages 40-49 that are now eligible for mammograms, it is estimated that an additional 305,000 will self refer for screening.

When found early, the province stated that many people survive breast cancer, with a 100 per cent, five-year relative survival rate for those diagnosed at stage 1. However, the survival rate drops to less than 30 per cent for those diagnosed at stage 4.

"Breast cancer screening is critical to detect cancer early, when it’s easier to treat. It’s incredibly important that Ontario is expanding access to breast cancer screening through self-referral for people 40+ and will undoubtedly help to reduce the risk of dying of breast cancer for more people in Ontario,” Andrea Seale, CEO of the Canadian Cancer Society, said in the news release on Tuesday.

“Everyone in Canada should have equitable and timely access to breast screening, no matter where they live or who they are."