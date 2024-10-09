TORONTO
Toronto

Stolen vehicle may have been involved in fiery crash involving 2 TTC buses

A TTC bus is shown following a fiery collision near Toronto’s Forest Hill neighbourhood early Wednesday morning. (Submitted/Kevin Shen) A TTC bus is shown following a fiery collision near Toronto’s Forest Hill neighbourhood early Wednesday morning. (Submitted/Kevin Shen)
Share

Police say there are “early indications” that a stolen vehicle was involved in a fiery crash in Toronto involving two TTC buses early Wednesday morning.

The collision occurred at the intersection of Bathurst Street and Eglinton Avenue shortly before 5 a.m.

Speaking at the scene on Wednesday, Insp. Brian Maslowski said police allege the driver of a Honda was travelling at a high rate of speed eastbound on Eglinton Avenue West when he struck a northbound TTC bus. The force of the collision, Maslowski said, caused the bus to crash into another TTC vehicle nearby.

“What happened at that point is the Honda motor-vehicle burst into flames,” Maslowski said.

“Through the heroic efforts… of the TTC bus driver, that driver actually pulled the occupant of the Honda out of the vehicle.”

The driver of the Honda was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition, police said.

“We also have early indications that the Honda motor vehicle was actually stolen,” Maslowski said. “We are investigating.”

The intersection was closed for several hours for the police investigation.

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

What women should know about their breasts, according to a doctor

One in eight women will be diagnosed with invasive breast cancer in their lifetimes, according to the American Cancer Society. Breast cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death for women in the United States, with 42,000 women dying every year from this cancer.

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Montreal

Ottawa

Northern Ontario

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Barrie

Winnipeg

Atlantic

N.L.

Edmonton

Calgary

Regina

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Stay Connected
Follow CTV News