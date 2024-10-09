Stolen vehicle may have been involved in fiery crash involving 2 TTC buses

Police say there are “early indications” that a stolen vehicle was involved in a fiery crash in Toronto involving two TTC buses early Wednesday morning.

The collision occurred at the intersection of Bathurst Street and Eglinton Avenue shortly before 5 a.m.

Speaking at the scene on Wednesday, Insp. Brian Maslowski said police allege the driver of a Honda was travelling at a high rate of speed eastbound on Eglinton Avenue West when he struck a northbound TTC bus. The force of the collision, Maslowski said, caused the bus to crash into another TTC vehicle nearby.

“What happened at that point is the Honda motor-vehicle burst into flames,” Maslowski said.

“Through the heroic efforts… of the TTC bus driver, that driver actually pulled the occupant of the Honda out of the vehicle.”

The driver of the Honda was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition, police said.

“We also have early indications that the Honda motor vehicle was actually stolen,” Maslowski said. “We are investigating.”

The intersection was closed for several hours for the police investigation.