TTC subway closures, service adjustments this weekend

The TTC says there will be no subway service at 11 stations on Line 1 this weekend as crews complete track work.

In a news release, the transit agency said the suspension of service will extend from St Clair West to King stations on both Saturday and Sunday.

Replacement shuttle buses will run and stop at each station along the route, some of which will be closed. Wheel-Trans buses will also be in operation between St Clair and Queen stations for customers who need assistance.

In addition to the weekend closures, service will also end early next week between St Clair and Sheppard-Yonge stations on the other side of Line 1 for track work.

Service between those stops will end at 11 p.m., at which time “frequent” shuttle bus service will run and stop at each affected station. Lawrence Station will be closed at that time, but all others will be open.

“While the TTC does most subway maintenance at the conclusion of service each night, it continues to require weekend and early weeknight closures to complete critical infrastructure and state-of-good-repair work,” the TTC said in a press release.

Streetcar service in the west end will also be affected this weekend, including the 505 Dundas and 506 Carlton. Both routes will terminate at Lansdowne Avenue to accommodate track work. Shuttle buses will bring passengers the rest of the way to Dundas West Station and the High Park Loop, respectively.

Separately, the Etobicoke Lakeshore Santa Claus Parade will impact service in the area, including the 44 Kipling South, 110C Islington South, and 507 Long Branch.

A number of road closures will be in effect between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m. as a result of the parade, including on Dwight Avenue, Birmingham Street, Second Street, and Lake Shore Boulevard West, between Royal York Road to Thirty Seventh Street. The parade starts at 10 a.m.