5 suspects in custody after armed robbery at Ancaster jewelry store

Hamilton police say five suspects are in custody following an armed robbery at an Ancaster jewelry store on Thursday night.

The robbery occurred at a business on Wilson Street West at around 8:50 p.m.

Police said a driver reversed through the front window of the jewelry store and multiple suspects entered the business, pointing a gun at the owner before smashing the displays.

The store owner was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Five suspects were later apprehended but police have not released any information about what charges they will be facing.

Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the robbery to contact police at 905-546-8934.

The robbery happened on the same day several suspects were charged in connection with a jewelry store robbery in Markham.

According to police, four teenage boys and two men have been charged in the smash-and-grab robbery, which occurred at CF Markville on Wednesday.  

