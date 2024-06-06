Stephen Lecce out as education minister in major Ontario government cabinet shuffle

Stephen Lecce is out as education minister in a major shuffle of Ontario Premier Doug Ford's cabinet.

Lecce, who has served in the role since 2019, will now serve as energy minister in a swap with Todd Smith.

Other highlights of the shuffle include the introduction of former housing minister Steve Clark as government house leader. Clark resigned from his cabinet position in September amid the fallout of the Greenbelt land swap scandal.

Stan Cho is also being moved off the long-term care file and will now serve as minister of tourism. Natalia Kusendova-Bashta, a registered nurse, will take his place.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.