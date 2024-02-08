TORONTO
Toronto

    • Stars' Marchment fined US$5K for interference on Maple Leafs' McCabe

    Dallas Stars forward Mason Marchment (27) checks Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Simon Benoit (2) during first period NHL action in Toronto on Wednesday, February 7, 2024. Marchment has been fined US$5,000 for interference on Toronto's Jake McCabe after a sequence in Wednesday's game left the Maple Leafs defenceman bloodied. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette Dallas Stars forward Mason Marchment (27) checks Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Simon Benoit (2) during first period NHL action in Toronto on Wednesday, February 7, 2024. Marchment has been fined US$5,000 for interference on Toronto's Jake McCabe after a sequence in Wednesday's game left the Maple Leafs defenceman bloodied. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
    Dallas Stars forward Mason Marchment has been fined US$5,000 for interference on Toronto's Jake McCabe after a sequence in Wednesday's game left the Maple Leafs defenceman bloodied.

    The play occurred in the second period of Toronto's 5-4 victory when Marchment caught McCabe with a late hit after the blueliner reversed the puck along the boards.

    The Leafs were left fuming after the incident, which wasn't penalized by on-ice officials.

    Toronto head coach Sheldon Keefe said McCabe required stitches on the bridge of his nose, but commended the player for keeping his cool.

    The money from Marchment's fine — the maximum allowable under the collective bargaining agreement — announced Thursday goes to the Players' Emergency Assistance Fund.

    "I see a vulnerable player that's targeted," Keefe said post-game. "I gotta think that's the type of hit they do not want to see in the game. Guy's bleeding everywhere, needs stitches."

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 8, 2024.

