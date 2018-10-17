Staff worker reportedly assaulted at downtown homeless referral centre: police
A female staff member at a homeless referral centre in downtown Toronto has been taken to a trauma centre after a reported assault, according to Toronto police.
The incident occurred at a city-owned facility around 2:30 p.m. near Peter and Richmond streets.
Paramedics say the woman, who is believed to be in her 30s, is suffering from possibly life-threatening injuries.
Toronto police have since confirmed the woman is in stable condition.
A male suspect is in custody in connection to the incident, police say.