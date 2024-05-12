TORONTO
Toronto

    • Suspect sought after man found injured in downtown Toronto dies in hospital

    The Toronto police homicide unit is investigating after a man who was found in life-threatening condition near Shuter Street in downtown Toronto on Saturday succumbed to his injuries in hospital.
    Police are searching for a suspect in a homicide investigation after responding to a call for a slashing assault in downtown Toronto Sunday morning where a man was found in life-threatening condition. He has since succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

    The Toronto Police Service said it responded to reports of an injured man just before 10:30 a.m. in the Dalhousie and Shuter Street area. The man was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

    Police say they are searching for suspect described as a six-foot-tall male with a large build. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and rolling luggage westbound on Shuter Street, they said.

    A homicide investigation is ongoing. Police ask that anyone with information contact them.

