Stabbing in Toronto's east end sends 2 people to hospital

A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo.
Two people are in hospital following a stabbing in the city’s east end Thursday evening.

Toronto police say it occurred in the area of Dundas Street East and Broadview Avenue shortly after 10 p.m. and reportedly stemmed from a dispute.

One person was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

Another person suffering from a stab wound made their way to the hospital, and police say their injuries are not life-threatening.

Police do not have information on the suspect.

