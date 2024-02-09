TORONTO
    • Stabbing in northwest Toronto leaves man seriously injured

    Toronto police investigate at the scene of a stabbing in northwest Toronto Friday evening. Toronto police investigate at the scene of a stabbing in northwest Toronto Friday evening.
    A man was taken to hospital in serious condition following a stabbing in northwest Toronto Friday evening.

    The Toronto Police Service said it received a report of a stabbing at Jane Street and Finch Avenue West at 8:20 p.m.

    The victim, an adult male, was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to paramedics.

    The suspect and victim were known to one another, police said.

    The investigation is ongoing.

