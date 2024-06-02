Police looking for individuals involved in alleged forcible confinement, assault investigation

Videos have been released by Peel Regional Police (PRP) that show two individuals allegedly involved in assault and forcible confinement investigation.

Police say that the incident happened on Goderich Drive in Brampton, Ont., on Sunday, June 2 at approximately 12:20 a.m. In a news release, police say that videos obtained of the incident “appear to show a female being assaulted by a male and then being forcibly placed in a vehicle that left the area before police arrival.”

Two videos have been released, as investigators from the 22 Division, Criminal Investigation Bureau appeal for the public’s assistance in locating and identifying the male and female involved.

One video shows the female being lifted by the male and carried into the driver’s side of a dark-coloured sedan. The video appears to show the man moving her to the passenger’s side, or into the backseat of the vehicle, before entering the vehicle himself.

In a second video released by police, the female can be seen walking on the sidewalk in the direction of the man’s vehicle before he steps out and walks towards the sidewalk. She turns down the driveway and raises her arm towards the man, who seems to wave her hand towards him before she turns in the other direction.

The female is described by police as Black with a medium build and hair with braids in a ponytail. Police say that she was wearing a tracksuit that was camouflage or black and white at the time of the incident.

A second person involved is described as a Black male with a slim build and hair in twists or braids, and was seen wearing a red t-shirt with a white graphic on it and blue jeans.

Police say that they are concerned for the well-being of the female, and ask that anyone with information on her whereabouts, or the whereabouts of the male, contact 905-453-2121 ext. 2233, or Peel Crime Stoppers anonymously.