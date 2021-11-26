Advertisement
Stabbing in city's downtown core sends woman to hospital
Published Friday, November 26, 2021 7:34AM EST
TORONTO -- One woman was taken to hospital this morning following a stabbing in the city’s downtown core.
It happened on Shuter Street, near Sherbourne Street, at around 2:30 a.m.
Paramedics say one female, who is believed to be in her 30s, was transported to hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition.
Police have not released any information on possible suspects.