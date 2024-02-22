TORONTO
Toronto

    • Stabbing downtown sends 1 man to hospital

    One man has been rushed to a trauma centre in critical condition after a stabbing near Church and Shuter streets. (Mike Nguyen/ CP24) One man has been rushed to a trauma centre in critical condition after a stabbing near Church and Shuter streets. (Mike Nguyen/ CP24)
    One man was rushed to hospital early Thursday morning after a stabbing downtown, Toronto police say.

    It happened near Shuter and Church streets at around 3:45 a.m.

    According to police, two people were involved in an altercation, which ultimately led to the stabbing.

    Paramedics told CP24 that a male victim was taken to a trauma centre for treatment in critical condition but police said his injuries are not life-threatening.

    Investigators have not released any information on possible suspects.

