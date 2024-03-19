TORONTO
Toronto

    • Spring in Toronto to start with below freezing temperatures

    People walk through steam in the cold winter weather in Toronto, on Friday, February 3, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette People walk through steam in the cold winter weather in Toronto, on Friday, February 3, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
    It may have been one of the warmest winters on record, but spring in Toronto is expected to kick start with some below-freezing temperatures.

    According to Environment Canada, residents can expect a 30 per cent chance of flurries beginning in late morning on Tuesday.

    With the wind chill, temperatures are forecast to feel like -7, rising to just above freezing at about 2 C in the afternoon.

    Overnight it is expected to feel like -8 with the wind chill.

    Environment Canada is forecasting a mix of sun and flurries throughout the week.

    Despite the season starting with some snow and cold weather, a wider forecast is predicting a warmer than usual spring, with a 77 per cent chance of temperatures higher than normal across Canada.

    In Toronto specifically, there is a 19 per cent chance that temperatures will be seasonably normal and a four per cent chance temperatures are lower than normal.

    “[Spring] is in between,” Senior Climatologist David Phillips said to CP24 over the weekend.

    “You can have weather bombs and nor’easterners and the first hurricane [of the season], so you know, that is the very nature of what that spring period is.”

    Phillips noted that this summer was Canada’s warmest in 77 years.

    Winter officially comes to an end Tuesday night with the arrival of the spring equinox.

