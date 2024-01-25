Special weather statement issued for GTA, advising of heavy rainfall tonight into Friday morning

Environment Canada says 15 to 25 millimetres of rain is possible, which could cause localized flooding in some areas.

“The rain may fall heavily at times,” the federal weather agency said in its advisory. “The frozen ground will have a reduced ability to absorb this rainfall.”

The rain is expected to taper off Friday morning.

Toronto and Region Conservation Authority said while widespread flooding is not anticipated, “forecasted precipitation combined with warmer temperatures, frozen ground conditions and melting snow and ice will result in increased runoff into rivers systems contributing to higher than normal water levels and greater flows over the next couple of days.”

After the rain stops on Friday, it will remain cloudy in Toronto for the rest of the day with a high of 7 C.

The sun is not expected to reappear until Monday, according to Environment Canada. Cloudy conditions will persist throughout the weekend, with a high of 5 C on Saturday and 2 C on Sunday.