Someone in the Toronto area spent more than a month’s worth of rent on a DoorDash delivery order, according to a report.

In the food delivery platform’s annual end-of-the-year food trend report, it revealed Canadians “quirkiest” food-ordering habits from which cities had the pickiest eaters and the healthiest groceries to biggest spenders and the shortest delivery distance orders.

The platform analyzed data from January 2023 to November 2023, and broke down its findings by region and nationwide.

The biggest spender hails from Markham, Ont., who ordered $3,335 worth of beauty products. The report noted this order included 33 different products from makeup to skincare products.

While the report didn’t disclose the costs behind the other four priciest orders this year, DoorDash noted it delivered 105 burrito bowls to someone in Toronto.

The shortest delivery distance was just 120 metres away, with three of four of these orders across the country happening in Ontario, specifically in Toronto, Ottawa and Thunder Bay.

Across Canada, DoorDash found the pickiest eaters were in Vancouver due to the number of special instructions given on their, with more than 21 million in total. Though Toronto came in second with over 16 million special instructions.

Toronto also came in first as the city that ordered the most coffee this year, followed by Vancouver then Calgary.

As for the most popular food items to order in, Ontarians preferred hamburgers and cheeseburgers first, followed by burrito bowls, chicken nuggets, chicken burgers and burritos.

Throughout Canada, the platform said the most popular cuisines to order in were American, Italian, Indian, sushi, subs, Mexican, Japanese and Thai.

And these were the “fan favourites” among Canadian DoorDash users in 2023: