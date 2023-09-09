Some Loblaws prices are double Dollarama's – here's why
A comparison of prices at Dollarama and Loblaws in Toronto recently went viral online, showing a handful of food items cost double – or more – at the big box grocer.
While Loblaws and Dollarama are not direct competitors – one being a discount store, the other a grocery chain – CTV News Toronto visited Dollarama and Loblaws locations in downtown Toronto to compare and contextualize prices at the two stores.
IN PICTURES: How Loblaw grocery store prices compare to Dollarma
In some cases, Loblaws prices were more than double Dollarama’s, but as Mike von Massow, a food economist at the University of Guelph, explains, there is more than meets the eye.
PASTA
The most staggering price difference between Dollarama and Loblaws was the cost of pasta.
At Dollarama, a bag (450g) of Italpasta spaghetti costs $1 while the identical product at Loblaws is priced at $4.49 – more than four times the cost. That being said, Loblaws also sells 2.27 kg of the same spaghetti for $7.99.
“You can look at that two ways. There’s an advantage for people who buy larger quantities or you can say there’s a disadvantage for people who can't afford to spend as much every time they go to the grocery store,” von Massow said.
Dollarama - $1
Loblaws - $4.49
Spaghetti sold at Dollarama in Toronto.
RICE
The same ethos applies to the difference in pricing for rice.
Ben’s Original rice at Dollarama costs $1.75, but only contains 132 g, slightly more than an average serving size.
The same product at Loblaws costs $4.49 for one bag, $9.99 for three bags or $10.49 for 2.2 kg.
“There are really good opportunities if you put more in your basket, but it can create a barrier for people who are living paycheque to paycheque,” von Massow said.
Dollarama - $1.75
Loblaws - $4.49
Ben's Original rice sold at Loblaws.
BREAD
A loaf of Wonder Bread (675 g) – white and whole wheat – costs $2.50 at Dollarama.
The identical product at Loblaws costs $3.99 for a loaf or $7 for two loaves.
Evidently, Wonder Bread at Dollarama is cheaper, but Loblaws competes with their in-store brands. For example, original No Name bread costs $2.79 for a loaf (675g), just a few cents more than the Wonder Bread at Dollarama.
“Dollarama does not have a store brand, whereas Loblaws has President’s Choice and those are often the brands that people use to compete on prices,” von Massow explained.
Dollarama - $2.50
Loblaws - $3.99
Wonder Bread sold at Dollerama in Toronto.
CEREAL
A box of Quaker Life cereal at Dollarama costs $3.50, while the same-size (450g) box at Loblaws is priced at $5.49.
However, breakfast buyers looking to grab a carton of milk with their cereal will only have luck at Loblaws. In other words, it’s a one-stop-shop, as von Massow puts it. “You essentially pay for that convenience,” he said.
He points out that produce would fall into this category too, which a Loblaws spokesperson echoed on Friday afternoon, stating, “unlike a dollar store, we offer customers a wider choice of products, including fresh meat and produce and have higher operating costs due to the size and make-up of our stores.”
Dollarama - $3.50
Loblaws - $5.49
Cereal sold at a Dollarama in Toronto.
OAT MILK
Non-dairy milk drinkers at Dollarama will have better luck with oat milk. A carton of Earth's Own original oat milk costs $2.50 at Dollarama.
In the health section at Loblaws, shoppers will find the same product for just under 50 cents more, priced at $2.99.
Dollarama - $2.50
Loblaws - $2.99
Oat milk sold at Loblaws.
GRANOLA BAR
A Quaker Dipps chocolate chip granola bar costs $2 for a pack of five at Dollarama and $3.49 at Loblaws. Or, two boxes for $5.50.
Buying two boxes of the granola bars at Dollarama is cheaper, but von Massow said it’s worth noting that customers factor in loyalty programs when making decisions about pricing, with more than one billion PC Optimum points given out last year.
One of the major criteria in loyalty programs is “basket-size,” as von Massow puts it. “They make money on selling you more things … to get you to come back,” he said.
Dollarama - $2
Loblaws - $3.49
Dipps granola bars sold at Loblaws in Toronto. CTV News Toronto reached out to Dollarama for comment but did not receive a response before publication.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Magnitude 3.9 aftershock rattles Morocco as rescuers seek survivors in ancient cities and towns
A magnitude 3.9 aftershock rattled Moroccans on Sunday as they prayed for victims of the nation's strongest earthquake in more than a century and worked to rescue survivors while soldiers and workers brought water and supplies to mountain villages in ruins. More than 2,000 people are dead -- a number that is expected to rise.
'Crying and screaming': Canadian describes destruction following Moroccan quake
A Canadian visiting Morocco when a magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck the North African country on Friday describes scenes of terror and destruction during and in the aftermath of the quake.
BREAKING | Canada defeats U.S. in overtime to claim bronze, first-ever medal at FIBA World Cup
Dillon Brooks had 39 points in leading Canada to its first-ever medal at the FIBA Men's Basketball World Cup with a 127-118 overtime win over the U.S. in the bronze-medal game on Sunday.
Carbon pricing accounts for 0.15 percentage points of inflation, BoC governor says
Canada's price on carbon only contributes 0.15 percentage points to inflation, Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem reiterated on Thursday amid claims by the federal Conservatives that the pricing plan is a significant driver behind inflation.
Some Loblaws prices are double Dollarama's – here's why
A comparison of prices at Dollarama and Loblaws in Toronto recently went viral online, showing a handful of food items cost double – or more – at the big box grocer.
Coco Gauff wins the U.S. Open for her first Grand Slam title at age 19 by defeating Aryna Sabalenka
Coco Gauff set aside a so-so start and surged to her first Grand Slam title at age 19, coming back to defeat Aryna Sabalenka 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 in the U.S. Open final on Saturday to the delight of a raucous crowd that was loud from start to finish.
Canada will not recognize 'sham' Russian election results in Ukraine, says Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada will not recognize the results of elections held this week by Russian authorities in occupied parts of Ukraine.
Conservatives promise to slash deficit and interest rates, but won't provide timeline
Conservative House Leader Andrew Scheer insists a Conservative government under Pierre Poilievre will commit to balancing the budget, eliminating the deficit, and helping bring down interest rates, but he won't say how long it will take to accomplish those goals.
Negotiating G20 joint communique and language on Ukraine war a 'very difficult' challenge: Canadian sources
Leaders at the G20 have all agreed to a final communique after what Canadian government officials describe as months of “very difficult” negotiations.
Montreal
-
Montreal councillor shaken after Morocco earthquake, as Canadians try to reach family
A Montreal city councillor in Marrakech, Morocco says he's safe but shaken following a powerful earthquake Friday that killed more than 1,300 people in the North African country.
-
Man, 28, stabbed in Montreal North, woman, 27, arrested on scene
Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after a man was stabbed in an apartment early Sunday morning after an altercation escalated.
-
Frustration, despair at Montreal airport amid road traffic woes
The entrance to Montreal's airport rumbled with honks, groans and a few profanities on a recent afternoon as a herd of cars inched forward on the road leading to the terminals. Traffic heading to the YUL has become the worst many have seen in recent weeks.
London
-
Two found dead inside London apartment unit, police investigating
Friends of one of the deceased took to social media indicating this incident could have been a murder-suicide, however, police have not confirmed that detail.
-
London police looking for suspect after woman assaulted at home
Police are requesting the public for help in identifying a suspect who assaulted a 22-year-old woman at her south London home on Friday night.
-
A sky-high turnout: Airshow London inspires old and new fans alike
From fighter jets, to helicopters and transport aircraft, pilots at Airshow London had a packed crowd looking skyward Friday night.
Kitchener
-
Golfers tee off to help send Waterloo Region students to post-secondary
Tees were back in the ground for KW Legacy’s ninth annual Golf for Scholarships tournament on Saturday.
-
Protestors and supporters welcome Premier Doug Ford to Kitchener
The premier brought his Ford Fest barbecue to Kitchener on Friday, but it wasn’t just supporters who turned out to welcome Doug Ford. Protesters lined up outside Bingemans to voice their concerns on a variety of issues from healthcare, education and the Greenbelt land swap.
-
Man charged after shotgun, stolen vehicle seized in Kitchener
A 39-year-old man has been arrested after police seized a stolen vehicle, a shotgun and two replica firearms from a Kitchener home.
Northern Ontario
-
Murder investigation underway in the Sault, victim identified
What police initially deemed as a suspicious death at a John Street residence in Sault Ste. Marie is now a murder investigation.
-
One First Nation seeks to amend $10B Robinson Huron Treaty settlement’s annuity distribution plan
While most communities await movement from the federal government on the $10 billion in annuities announced earlier this year, one First Nation has announced they are seeking to make changes at the 11th hour.
-
Some Loblaws prices are double Dollarama's – here's why
A comparison of prices at Dollarama and Loblaws in Toronto recently went viral online, showing a handful of food items cost double – or more – at the big box grocer.
Ottawa
-
Graphic city of Ottawa jaywalking ad part of a 'behaviour change campaign' on city roads, staff say
City of Ottawa staff are defending the graphic nature of a new online advertisement aimed at discouraging jaywalking on city streets, saying it is part of a campaign focusing on behaviours will "depict the serious nature of road safety and lead to greater awareness to all road users of their responsibilities."
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Here's what you can buy for Ottawa's average price of $709,739 in 9 neighbourhoods
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what you can buy for the average price of a home sold in Ottawa at $709,739 in 9 neighbourhoods.
-
No injuries reported in Regina Street shooting
Ottawa police say no one has been reported hurt after a shooting in the Lincoln Heights neighbourhood.
Windsor
-
'They deserve a miserable, horrible life in prison': Windsor mother pens victim impact statement to three men convicted of daughter’s murder
A sentencing hearing was held Friday in Superior Court for three men from the GTA, previously convicted by a jury of murder and attempted murder.
-
Veltman trial gets underway, a local entrepreneur gets the Costco treatment, and meet Demon the dog: Top Windsor stories this week
The trial of a man accused of running down a London, Ont. Muslim family got underway, a local entrepreneur got his product on Costco shelves, and a black lab is helping construction of the Gordie Howe Bridge. Here’s a look at the top stories on ctvnewswindsor.ca this week.
-
Suspect who allegedly made sexual comments to minors identified: Windsor police
Windsor police have identified a man who allegedly solicited two teen girls for sexual favours in Reaume Park on Friday morning.
Barrie
-
Police searching for suspects after shooting in Bradford West Gwillimbury
South Simcoe Police are searching for the suspects involved after a shooting in Bradford on Saturday.
-
Collapsed historic apartment building in Penetanguishene, Ont. to be demolished Monday
An apartment building that collapsed in Penetanguishene this week, leaving 14 people without a home, has been scheduled for demolition.
-
Powerful quake in Morocco kills more than 2,000 people and damages historic buildings in Marrakech
A rare, powerful earthquake struck Morocco, sending people racing from their beds into the streets and toppling buildings in mountainous villages and ancient cities not built to withstand such force. More than 2,000 people were killed, and the toll was expected to rise as rescuers struggled Saturday to reach hard-hit remote areas.
Atlantic
-
Canadian forecasters watching point where hurricane Lee turns and journeys northwards
Atlantic Canadians will learn more about the track of hurricane Lee later this week, after it becomes clear where the powerful storm will begin its journey northwards.
-
N.S. park officers kill coyote that chased bike, search for another that bit rider
Parks Canada says it has killed a coyote that was chasing a cyclist on Cape Breton's Cabot Trail, while conservation officers keep searching for another coyote that bit a different bike rider's arm.
-
Halifax Wanderers look to build permanent stadium at Wanderers Grounds site
The Halifax Wanderers want to build a permanent stadium at the historic Wanderers Grounds in downtown Halifax.
Calgary
-
E-Coli outbreak cases rise from Calgary daycares
Alberta Health Services says 164 lab-confirmed cases are connected to an outbreak of E.coli stemming from a shared kitchen that 11 Calgary daycares use.
-
-
Police investigating after man shot dead near front steps of northwest Calgary home
Police are investigating and continuing to search for a suspect after a man was shot and killed near the front steps of a northwest Calgary home early Saturday morning.
Winnipeg
-
-
Police seek suspect in Furby shooting
Winnipeg police are looking for the public's help in solving a mysterious shooting incident.
-
‘Very disappointing’: Union surprised at Celebrations shutdown
The head of the union representing workers at Celebrations Dinner Theatre says he’s surprised the theatre decided to close its doors rather than pay employees more than minimum wage.
Vancouver
-
From kicked off to welcome aboard: How a blind Vancouver Paralympian was hired by Virgin cruise line
A blind Vancouver Paralympian who was forced to leave a Virgin cruise last November has been hired by the company to consult on accessibility on their cruise lines.
-
B.C. woman launches advocacy group led by seniors, for seniors
A B.C. senior says she and many others are struggling to afford basic necessities like food and housing. Now she's taking action with a new group called the Tin Cup Movement.
-
'We're not going anywhere and we'll hold you accountable': Hundreds rally for better health care in Surrey
The province has promised significant upgrades to be delivered to Surrey over the next 18 months. Dr. Randeep Gill says he and his supporters will continue to speak out until significant change is made.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton elementary school unveils buddy benches in tribute to students who recently died
A south Edmonton school is paying tribute to students who died this year.
-
Elk Island Park looks to save animals with speed bumps
Since 2020, six bison have been hit and killed by vehicles in the national park. To protect their herd, Elks Island has installed speed bumps.
-
Elks rally in final quarter to edge Stampeders 25-23
Dean Faithfull kicked a 42-yard field goal as time expired as the Edmonton Elks gave the Calgary Stampeders a taste of their own medicine, coming from behind to record a 25-23 victory on Saturday.