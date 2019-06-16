

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





The NBA champion Toronto Raptors will hold a rally with the Larry O’Brien trophy at Nathan Phillips Square following Monday’s victory parade and, believe it or not, some fans are already camped out for the occasion.

The parade will get underway at 10 a.m. at Exhibition Place’s Princes’ Gates and will then head east on Lakeshore Boulevard before turning north onto York Street and University Avenue and finally heading east on Queen Street to Nathan Phillips Square for the 12:30 p.m. rally.

Workers have been preparing Nathan Phillips Square for the event since Friday; just hours after the Raptors beat the Golden State Warriors in Oakland to secure their first championship in franchise history.

A stage has already set up in front of the main doors to city hall and a riser has also been erected for friends and family of the members of the Raptors organization.

On Sunday morning, a small group of fans were camped out in front of the sgae in advance of the rally but the crowd is only expected to grow as the event draws near.

“Seeing how crazy it was getting at Jurassic Park, we wanted to come and get a place in line right away and make sure we were up here at the front of the action and have a good view for everything,” one of the fans, Morteza Hashimi, told CP24.

Hashimi and a group of fans have been camped out at Nathan Phillips Square since Saturday night.

He said that they brought enough water, food and clean clothes to keep them going “for the hours and days leading up to the parade.”

“I am trying to keep warm and I am just on a high right now with this championship,” he said.

The championship parade will feature open-air double decker buses carrying members of the team, along with the Larry O’Brien trophy.

The following road closures will be in effect as of 9 a.m.: