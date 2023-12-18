Some downtown Toronto roads reopen as construction pauses for winter

TORONTO
    Some major Toronto construction is pausing for the winter, which will allow drivers to travel in the downtown core with a few less delays.

    Construction along University Avenue stopped as of Monday and is set to resume in February 2024.

    Southbound traffic between College Street and Queen Street West was funnelled into one lane on Nov. 27. At that time, the area was closed to vehicle traffic while crews worked on critical infrastructure upgrades, including the replacement of a 150-year-old watermain.

    Starting Dec. 18, all lanes will reopen.

    Cyclists will need to continue to use an alternative route as work on the protected track is ongoing.

    Two northbound lanes previously closed will also be open to vehicle traffic on University Avenue, between Queen Street West and Armoury Street.

    Ontario Line construction on Queen Street between Bay and Victoria streets remain ongoing.

    Other projects going on winter break include:

    • Ontario Line construction at the intersection of Bay Street and Adelaide Street West, with intermittent closures for paving and lane markings
    • Bloor Street West construction between Spadina Avenue and Avenue Road. Work will continue in the spring of 2024

