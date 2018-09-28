

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Air Canada’s revised alcohol and drug policy prohibits some employees from consuming cannabis while on-duty and off-duty.

In a statement, the company said the revisions were made in anticipation of marijuana being legalized on Oct. 17.

“The safety of our customers and employees is our top priority. As a result, employees working in safety-critical areas at the company, including flight operations and aircraft maintenance, will be prohibited from using cannabis and cannabis products at all times, both on-duty and off-duty,” the statement reads.

“We are acting out of an abundance of caution based on current understanding of the effects of these drugs, including their after-effects and the potential they can linger in the human system. This policy will be reviewed regularly and updated to include new information related to recreational cannabis use.”

The statement also says that all employees are banned from using marijuana while on-duty or in the workplace.

Lisa Djevahirdjian, a spokesperson for CUPE, the union that represents Air Canada’s flight crew, said she is aware of the new policy and “is looking into it to see if it’s legal.”

Air Canada is not the only airline reviewing its alcohol and drug policies in light of marijuana legalization. WestJet told CTV News Toronto that it is “in the throes of finalizing” its cannabis policy. They expect to have a detailed policy by next week.

Porter Airlines have also said they are reviewing their policy ahead of legalization.