Snowfall warning issued for Greater Toronto Area and other parts of Ontario

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for Toronto and much of the Greater Toronto Area ahead of a snowstorm that could dump as much as 15 cm of snow in some areas later today.

“Light snow is expected to begin this morning, but should intensify late in the afternoon or evening. The snow will taper off from west to east late tonight,” the warning reads.

It adds that the snow could have a “significant impact” on the evening commute in urban areas.

The snowfall warning stretch from Hamilton in the west to Kingston and Gananoque in the east around Lake Ontario. It includes Mississauga, Brampton, Vaughan, Markham, Oshawa, and other areas.

"Not massive compared to what we've seen in past years, but this could be the biggest snowfall we've seen so far this season," CP24 Meteorologist Bill Coulter said.

"I'm thinking most areas along the north shore of Lake Ontario will see about 10 centimetres, but because of an easterly wind tapping into cooler air, you'll get these little bands of local lake enhancement which will push it to 15 or above."

According to Environment Canada, peak snowfall rates of 2 cm/h are possible, and the storm could bring reduced visibility.

"Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions," the warning reads. "If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance."

Coulter said "the bulk" of the snow is expected to move in around 3 or 4 p.m. and last through the evening rush.

"Forewarned is forearmed. So you know if you have some flexibility with your plans, maybe put things off or find alternate modes of transport to get out and enjoy your Friday night safely," he said.

The city is also advising people to leave extra time to get around, especially with a slew of road closures and transit closures in effect this weekend.

Starting tonight at approximately 11 p.m. Lakeshore West service will be temporarily suspended between West Harbour GO and Union Station to allow for critical track work along the corridor, Metrolinx says. Regular service will resume on Monday.

Pearson International Airport said on X that they are preparing for the snow and advised people that some flights could be cancelled.

"Our crews are preparing our specialized snow removal equipment to keep the taxiways, aprons, and runways as clear as possible," the airport said. "With any winter storm, there is the possibility that airlines will need to cancel and delay some flights."

They advised travellers to stay tuned to updates.

Toronto is expecting a high of -1 C today, though that will feel more like -12 in the morning and -5 in the afternoon.

The rest of the weekend is expected to be warmer, with sunshine and highs of 4 C on Saturday and 3 C on Sunday. Toronto is expected to reach a high of 8 C on Monday.

"A slight warm up is expected on Saturday," Coulter said. "So expect lots of melting and puddle jumping. Seasonably mild weather will eventually force its way back into the region by the middle of next week"