

Joshua Freeman, CTV Toronto





A number of collisions have been reported around the GTA amid slippery road conditions.

Roads around the city were slick early Tuesday morning after some light snowfall.

Collisions have hampered traffic around the city, with some major highway closures.

Shortly after 4 a.m. Ontario Provincial Police said all southbound lanes of Highway 427 were closed at Airport Road due to a collision involving two jackknifed tractor trailers.

At around the same time, police also said all eastbound lanes of Highway 401 were closed at Eglinton Avenue near the Highway 427 interchange because of another collision.

The closure on Highway 401 ended around 6 a.m.

A number of other collisions have closed lanes and slowed traffic on highways around the city.

In a tweet, OPP urged drivers to pay attention to conditions on the roads.

“OPP have received several reports of collisions on #Hwy401 #Hwy410 in the #Mississauga #Toronto area - Please remember to always drive according to weather conditions,” the tweet read.

Most of the snow is expected to melt off later this morning as the temperature climbs above the freezing mark. A high of 6 C is expected in the city today.