Smoke from western Canada wildfires visible across Ontario
Smoke from the wildfires burning throughout western Canada has made its way to Ontario skies today.
Peter Kimbell, a warning preparedness meteorologist at Environment Canada, said southern Ontario is shrouded in smoky skies Tuesday due to forest fires blazing across the Prairies.
“We can see a plume of smoke on satellite imagery basically coming from Manitoba, southward across Minnesota and Wisconsin, and across Michigan into southern Ontario,” Kimbell said, adding the smoke's trajectory is constantly changing depending on the jet stream’s orientation.
“We can see the plume going from west to east across the Great Lakes today, but our modelling is suggesting that that’s going to be pushing southward during the day and should be well south of the Great Lakes tomorrow.”
While the hazy skies are set to push out of southern Ontario Tuesday, Kimbell notes northwestern Ontario will bear the brunt of it on Wednesday.
“Northwestern Ontario will have probably an increase in smoky skies tomorrow than compared to today,” he said.
Environment Canada did issue a special air quality statement across parts of the province due to western Canada’s wildfires, but they have since been lifted since the smoke is “a loft” in Ontario’s skies.
The federal weather agency issues air quality statements depending on the quality at the surface, Kimbell said.
“The closest special air quality statement in effect to Ontario right now is in southwestern Manitoba,” she said, adding there is no cause for concern for Ontarians.
Nearly 90 wildfires continue to burn throughout northern and central Alberta as of Tuesday morning – some of which have been classified as “out of control” by Alberta Wildfire. There are also wildfires burning across northeastern British Columbia, northern Saskatchewan, and southern Northwest Territories.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Justice minister unveils bail bill targeting repeat violent offenders with reverse onus reforms
Justice Minister David Lametti tabled new legislation on Tuesday aimed at cracking down on repeat violent offenders being granted bail, through a handful of targeted Criminal Code reforms.
Amber Alert issued for 8-year-old boy abducted in Thunder Bay, Ont.
Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., have issued an Amber Alert for an eight-year-old boy after he was abducted Tuesday morning.
Cancer incidence dropped sharply in 2020 in Canada, suggesting many cases were missed: StatCan
There were more than 140,000 new cancer cases diagnosed in Canada during the first year of the pandemic, but a sharp drop in rates among the most common cancers suggests that many cases may have gone undiagnosed.
Rent, mortgage interest helped drive inflation higher in April: Statistics Canada
The first increase in annual inflation since its June 2022 peak was driven in part by higher mortgage interest costs and higher rent prices, Statistics Canada said Tuesday.
Statistics Canada says the annual pace of inflation rose to 4.4 per cent in April
Statistics Canada said Tuesday the annual pace of inflation rose in April for the first time since it peaked in June last year.
Joly promotes friendship with South Korea as Canada seeks closer ties
Canada is vying to be the 'best of friends' with South Korea, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said Tuesday after launching closer talks on economic security with her counterparts in Seoul.
Alberta wildfires on Tuesday: Wind blowing smoke into capital region, could lead to unpredictable fire behaviour
Wildfire smoke is sinking Edmonton's air quality rating on Tuesday.
opinion | Tom Mulcair: Poilievre could wind up the big winner if Trudeau's 'bluff' doesn't pay off
Chinese government interference in our politics is Trudeau's biggest obstacle to try to remove before launching another election campaign, writes former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in his column for CTVNews.ca. And if he can’t remove it, he has to pull a 'David Copperfield' and convince enough people it's disappeared.
Notice given: WestJet pilots to strike May 19, 3 a.m., if no agreement is reached
WestJet pilots issued a 72-hour strike notice Monday evening. In response, the airline issued a lockout notice.
Montreal
-
Ethics Commissioner opens probe after Quebec justice minister appoints friend as judge
Quebec Justice Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette is facing an investigation by the national assembly's Ethics Commissioner after he appointed his friend to become a judge earlier this month.
-
Here's a map of the 34 Quebec restaurants that made the Canada's 100 Best list
Quebec, and specifically Montreal, dominated the Canada's 100 Best Restaurants list in 2023 with 34 eateries from the province making the list, including 28 on the Island of Montreal.
-
More than two dozen cars burned in two different fires in Montreal
About 30 cars were destroyed by fire early Tuesday night when two apparent arsons broke out at two different locations in the southwestern Montreal borough of Lachine. The two fires, which broke out less than two hours apart, caused no apparent injuries.
London
-
'Wielding a knife at officers' leads to charges
An incident in Grand Bend has led to charges for a North Middlesex man. Around 7:30 p.m. on May 11, OPP were called to a home on Ontario Street North.
-
Stabbing victim in critical condition, police looking for suspect
London police are hoping the public can help identify a person wanted in relation to a stabbing and robbery investigation.
-
ALL CLEAR: Severed gas line in London leads to precautionary evacuation
Residents have been allowed to return home after a severed gas line sparked a precautionary evacuation.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 'I killed her': Accused breaks down in tears at Kitchener murder trial
There was explosive testimony in a Kitchener courtroom Tuesday as Ager Hasan broke down on the witness stand as Crown lawyers finished their cross-examination of him
-
Woodstock food truck operator says he’s in danger of closing down if break-ins continue
At this time of year, Todd Ellerby would typically be busy serving up fresh-cut fries and hot dogs from his food truck in the parking lot of Woodstock’s Home Hardware.
-
Waterloo man facing number of charges after allegedly attacking vehicle with axe
An alleged axe attack to a vehicle has led to 14 criminal charges for a Waterloo man.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury man, 58, charged with sexual assault of victims under age 16
Greater Sudbury Police have charged a 58-year-old suspect in connection with sexual assaults reported in September 2022 and in March of this year.
-
CRA reports surge in number of victims of tax return fraud
Although fraud is an ongoing issue for Canadians, tax return season sees an increase in the number of people falling victim to scams.
-
Attempted murder of Ontario woman interrupted by Good Samaritan who tried to fight suspect
A 70-year-old Ontario man has been charged with the attempted murder of a woman in an incident police say was interrupted by a Good Samaritan who tried to fight the suspect off.
Ottawa
-
Four groups submit bids to buy Ottawa Senators: reports
Four groups submitted bids to buy the Ottawa Senators by Monday's deadline, with at least one offer of at least $1 billion U.S., multiple reports said.
-
These 8 Ottawa restaurants are in Canada's top 100
Eight Ottawa restaurants have cracked the annual list of Canada's top 100 restaurants, a slight uptick from last year.
-
Amber Alert issued for 8-year-old boy abducted in Thunder Bay, Ont.
Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., have issued an Amber Alert for an eight-year-old boy after he was abducted Tuesday morning.
Windsor
-
Windsor airport has one-month runway before any impact from looming WestJet pilot strike
The union representing WestJet pilots has issued a 72-hour strike notice which could ground flights Friday morning, but Windsor International Airport (YQG) won’t see any immediate impact, according to airport CO Mark Galvin.
-
Bylaw enforcement Bike Patrol Unit launches in Leamington
The Municipality of Leamington is introducing a new bylaw enforcement Bike Patrol Unit (BPU) this week to enhance community engagement and increase education about municipal by-laws.
-
Chatham man charged with impaired driving after allegedly stopping at green light
Chatham-Kent police say a 38-year-old man has been charged with impaired driving after stopping at a green light.
Barrie
-
Simcoe County residents warned about driveway paving scam
Police are warning residents in Simcoe County about a fraudulent company offering driveway paving services.
-
Excessive speeder on Hwy 400 gets friend's vehicle impounded
Police charged a motorist on Highway 400 after allegedly clocking the vehicle speeding 185 kilometres per hour.
-
Search for missing woman ends, police say
Provincial police say the search for a 30-year-old woman missing since last month has ended.
Atlantic
-
Wildfire in Nova Scotia’s Shelburne County remains 25% contained
Nova Scotia’s Department of Natural Recourses and Renewables (DNRR) says a wildfire in Shelburne County remains 25 per cent contained.
-
New Brunswick RCMP requests SiRT review of officer-involved shooting
The Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) is investigating an officer-involved shooting in New Brunswick that sent one man to hospital.
-
Notice given: WestJet pilots to strike May 19, 3 a.m., if no agreement is reached
WestJet pilots issued a 72-hour strike notice Monday evening. In response, the airline issued a lockout notice.
Calgary
-
Air quality in Calgary a 'very high risk' due to wildfire smoke
Winds have brought in a considerable amount of smoke to Calgary from area wildfires, pushing the Air Quality Health Index to its maximum level and forcing Environment Canada to issue an air quality advisory on Tuesday.
-
Calgarians advised against using fire pits and campfires
Officials are advising residents to avoid setting fires, including those in fire pits and campfires, until further notice as wildfire smoke has gripped Calgary on Tuesday.
-
Street racing in Calgary: Police arrest 2, issue dozens of violations
A weekend operation that targeted street racing in southeast Calgary has resulted in at least two arrests and dozens of violations against drivers.
Winnipeg
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Maxime Bernier admits to public health order violations
Maxime Bernier has pleaded guilty to two offences for violating gathering rules in Manitoba related to pandemic protocols.
-
Winnipeg man, mother plead guilty to charges in fatal crash
A Winnipeg man and his mother have pleaded guilty to charges relating to the death of a 24-year-old woman in an impaired driving crash last year.
-
Amber Alert issued for 8-year-old boy abducted in Thunder Bay, Ont.
Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., have issued an Amber Alert for an eight-year-old boy after he was abducted Tuesday morning.
Vancouver
-
B.C. wildfires: Fort St. John on alert, nearby areas on evacuation order
The British Columbia Wildfire Service hopes calmer winds in the province's northeast will give it the break it needs to assess fires threatening Fort St. John.
-
Hallway medicine, dying patients, muzzled doctors: The Crisis at Surrey Memorial Hospital
Another group of doctors is speaking up about dire conditions in their hospital, warning patients are dying after waiting a day or longer to be seen by a doctor in the emergency department of Surrey Memorial Hospital.
-
Notice given: WestJet pilots to strike May 19, 3 a.m., if no agreement is reached
WestJet pilots issued a 72-hour strike notice Monday evening. In response, the airline issued a lockout notice.
Edmonton
-
Alberta wildfires on Tuesday: Wind blowing smoke into capital region, could lead to unpredictable fire behaviour
Wildfire smoke is sinking Edmonton's air quality rating on Tuesday.
-
Third week of Alberta election campaign continues with health top of mind
The third week of Alberta's election campaign continues, as the United Conservatives and New Democrats jockey for position on the health file.
-
Notice given: WestJet pilots to strike May 19, 3 a.m., if no agreement is reached
WestJet pilots issued a 72-hour strike notice Monday evening. In response, the airline issued a lockout notice.