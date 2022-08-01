Slide attraction catches fire at Canada’s Wonderland waterpark

Canada’s Wonderland was evacuated late Sunday night after a small structure fire broke out and spread within the water park area.

York Regional Police said Wonderland was cleared “as a precaution because of blowing smoke.”

Police were on hand to assist Vaughan Fire, they said.

“Please avoid the area as crews respond to the situation and patrons evacuate the area,” YRP said in a tweet posted shortly after 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

The fire reportedly started around 10:45 p.m. shortly after Canada's Wonderland hosted Civic Holiday fireworks. It is not yet clear if the fire is linked to the display.

No injuries were reported.

“As Splash Works had closed at 6 p.m., impacted areas of the park were clear of guests and remaining associates were evacuated,” Canada’s Wonderland Spokesperson Grace Peacock told CP24.

“Emergency crews responded, no injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is being investigated.”

The amusement park is open to the public today, except for Splash Works, she said.

Several patrons and passersby shot video of the incident and posted it to social media.