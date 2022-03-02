Six Toronto men arrested in global child sexual abuse investigation
Toronto police have arrested six men in connection with a two-year global child sexual abuse probe that has arrested approximately 700 people worldwide.
On Wednesday, Toronto police discussed details of “Operation H,”- an operation launched in Oct. 2019 by New Zealand’s Department of Internal Affairs (DIA) after it was alerted to more than 90,000 suspect accounts involved in the sharing of child sexual abuse material.
“This material depicted some of the most horrific abuse of children investigators had ever seen. In an effort to identify and locate offenders and victims they embarked on a global effort sharing information with other police agencies around the world,” Toronto Deputy Chief of Police Myron Demkiw said during a Wednesday morning news conference.
Over a 24-month period, New Zealand’s DIA coordinated with police forces in 13 countries, including Canada, USA, United Kingdom, Australia, Hungary and Croatia.
After information was shared with Toronto police, six men were located and arrested in connection with “Operation H.”
Thirteen countries were involved in "Operation H." (TPS Handout)
“The people that were charged were people who came through the tips from the New Zealand Department of Internal Affairs’ information and they were charged with a variety of offenses, but in most cases just the possession and distribution of certain files that came up on the New Zealand investigation,” Toronto Insp. Justin Vander Heyden said.
The suspects are facing a total of 19 charges related to the possession, access and distribution of child sexual abuse material.
All of the suspects are from Toronto and five have been identified as:
- Chris Green, 41
- Hugo Molina-Macias, 40
- Bryan Johnson, 41
- Gadi Braude, 31
- Dustin Leek, 36
One man who was arrested in June 2020 has since died and no further information will be disclosed, police said.
Johnson was convicted of access and possession of child pornography and voyeurism, and was sentenced in Sept. 2021
The four other men are still appearing before the courts.
New Zealand officials said the investigation has been the “largest and most challenging” online child exploitation operation led out of the country.
“Many people who view material of this kind will go on to physically offend against children, it is imperative that we are able to bring them to justice before they are able to do more damage,” Tim Houston, manager of New Zealand’s digital child exploitation team and lead for “Operation H,” said in a press release.
New Zealand’s DIA said the operation has resulted in 836 cases investigated internationally, 46 arrests in New Zealand and 146 children safeguarded internationally, including 12 in Canada.
Over 800 cases were investigated in "Operation H." (TPS Handout)
Vander Heyden added that approximately 700 people have been arrested and charged internationally in connection with “Operation H.”
He also noted that some files flagged in the probe were linked to other child exploitation accused persons in Toronto and are currently being investigated.
“We will continue to pursue investigative leads in relation to ‘Operation H.’ We will continue to work diligently with law enforcement partners around the world to arrest defenders and rescue children,” Vander Heyden said.
In 2021, Toronto police said its child exploitation section was alerted to 1,900 occurrences of child pornography.
Toronto Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
LIFE UNMASKED
LIFE UNMASKED | Is Ontario ready to ‘live with COVID-19’?
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | Most of the world lines up against Moscow, attacks intensify
Most of the world lined up against Moscow in the United Nations on Wednesday to demand it withdraw from Ukraine, as Russian forces renewed their bombardment of the country’s second-biggest city and besieged its strategic ports.
Live updates: U.S. pledges to crack down on Russian oligarchs
The U.S. Justice Department says it will crack down on Russian oligarchs and anyone else who violates the sweeping sanctions imposed by the Biden administration in response to the war against Ukraine.
Bank of Canada raising key interest rate to 0.5 per cent
The Bank of Canada raised its key interest rate target for the first time since slashing its benchmark rate to its rock-bottom level at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
BREAKING | Bail denied for first of 4 accused of plotting to kill RCMP officers at Alta. border blockade
Chris Lysak, one of four people charged in connection with an alleged plot to murder RCMP members in connection with the border blockade in southern Alberta, has been denied bail.
Bail review to be heard for convoy organizer Tamara Lich
One of the most visible organizers of the Freedom Convoy protests in Ottawa will have her bail review application heard today.
Russia 'taken aback' by firm international support for Ukraine: PM Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau thinks Russia's Vladmir Putin and his regime have been 'taken aback' by the international communities' sweeping measures intended to choke off Russia from the world and hasten the end of its war against Ukraine.
WestJet to buy Sunwing amid turbulent global travel market
WestJet Airlines Ltd. announced a deal to buy Sunwing Airlines Inc., as competition in the Canadian travel market heats up. Financial terms of the deal, which will see Sunwing's current shareholders become equity holders in the WestJet Group, were not disclosed.
47 Canadians charged in global child sex abuse investigation
The RCMP say 47 Canadians have been arrested and 12 children have been removed from abusive situations as part of a global investigation into online child sexual exploitation.
Arab refugees see double standards in Europe's embrace of Ukrainians
In the Arab world, where 12 million Syrians have been uprooted by war, critics ranging from Hariri to activists and cartoonists contrast the Western reaction to the refugee crisis triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine with the way Europe sought to hold back Syrian and other refugees in 2015.
Montreal
-
As Quebecers were questioning if curfews worked, so was the government, emails show
According to emails unveiled in an access-to-information request by Radio-Canada, Quebec officials were themselves scrambling for data and evidence to justify bringing back the curfew -- just hours before they announced it before New Year's Eve.
-
'I'm going to fight': Quebec man leaves family to help defend Ukraine
A 47-year-old musician and father living in Montreal's suburbs isn't the obvious choice for a soldier. Mykhailo Sulyma admits he's never borne arms, but he flew back to his native Ukraine on Monday to join the front lines of battle.
-
Montreal police charge two after surveillance op catches 'grandparent scam' in action
Montreal police (SPVM) have arrested two alleged fraudsters for using so-called 'grandparent scams' to swindle thousands of dollars from the elderly, including some in Westmount, they say.
London
-
OPP: Two people hurt after driver falls asleep causing collision near Palmerston, Ont.
Two people suffered non life-threatening injuries after police say a driver fell asleep, causing a crash early Monday morning near Palmerston, Ont.
-
Over 265 kg of drugs seized during truck inspection at the Blue Water Bridge
Officials from Canada Border Services Agency and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police seized over 265 kilograms worth of drugs at the Blue Water Bridge earlier this winter in what's being described as a "significant seizure."
-
Southwestern Ont. churches lose court challenge over COVID-19 restrictions
A pair of southwestern Ontario churches have lost their court challenge against the province over COVID-19 religious gathering restrictions.
Kitchener
-
Ontario reports total of 847 people in hospital with COVID-19, 27 more deaths
Ontario health officials are reporting a total of 847 people in hospital with COVID-19 on Wednesday, including 273 people in intensive care.
-
Southwestern Ont. churches lose court challenge over COVID-19 restrictions
A pair of southwestern Ontario churches have lost their court challenge against the province over COVID-19 religious gathering restrictions.
-
Teen charged with weapon possession after brief foot chase: WRPS
Waterloo regional police have charged a 15-year-old with weapon possession following a reported foot chase near a Kitchener high school.
Northern Ontario
-
Laurentian report outlines recommended operations, governance changes
After an independent review of Laurentian University's operation and governance, a list of changes has been recommended in the Sudbury school's restructuring process.
-
Gas prices in Ontario set to soar this week to 'a price we have never seen'
Gas prices in Ontario are set to hit another record this week, one expert says.
-
Are you allowed to refuse to return to in-person work? A lawyer explains
Millions of people have been working from home since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Can you be fired from your job if you refuse to go back into the office?
Ottawa
-
Ottawa installing 'Free Ukraine' street signs in front of the Russian Embassy
Mayor Jim Watson unveiled the new "Free-Libre Ukraine" blue and yellow sign blades Wednesday morning that will be installed on Charlotte Street.
-
Bail review to be heard for convoy organizer Tamara Lich
One of the most visible organizers of the Freedom Convoy protests in Ottawa will have her bail review application heard today.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Most of the world lines up against Moscow, attacks intensify
Most of the world lined up against Moscow in the United Nations on Wednesday to demand it withdraw from Ukraine, as Russian forces renewed their bombardment of the country’s second-biggest city and besieged its strategic ports.
Windsor
-
-
Sunflowers returning to Windsor in support of Ukraine
Ukraine’s national flower will adorn several Windsor flowerbeds this year as a sign of support towards Ukraine.
-
Years after receiving kidney transplant from mother, Windsor woman calls for donations and generosity for others
Jenny McLeod of Windsor, Ont. feels like it was just yesterday when doctors told her something no mother wants to hear.
Barrie
-
Two suspects wanted in alleged assault near Orillia
Provincial police are appealing to the public to help identify two suspects and a vehicle involved in an alleged assault with a weapon near Orillia.
-
Police launch investigation in Huntsville
Provincial police and the K9 unit were in Huntsville Wednesday morning for an investigation.
-
'The COVID-19 pandemic is not over,' Dr. Gardner urges caution as restrictions lift
Simcoe Muskoka's chief medical officer of health is urging residents to continue practicing preventative measures as the province lifts restrictions and vaccine mandates.
Atlantic
-
Killer's spouse must speak at Nova Scotia mass shooting probe: families
The public inquiry into the Nova Scotia mass shooting that left 22 people dead heard today from lawyers representing the victims' families, who said the commission must call the spouse of the killer to testify under oath.
-
Heavy snow leads to slick roads, school closures in parts of Nova Scotia and New Brunswick
Wintry weather has prompted school closures and made for a tricky commute in parts of Nova Scotia and New Brunswick Wednesday morning.
-
Prince Edward Island confirms first case of avian flu in bald eagle on north shore
Prince Edward Island has confirmed its first case of avian influenza (AI), which was found in a bald eagle on the island's north shore.
Calgary
-
Charges laid in armed carjacking of Calgary Amazon vehicles
Calgary police say four people have been charged in a series of armed carjackings that targeted Amazon delivery vehicles.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Bail denied for first of 4 accused of plotting to kill RCMP officers at Alta. border blockade
Chris Lysak, one of four people charged in connection with an alleged plot to murder RCMP members in connection with the border blockade in southern Alberta, has been denied bail.
-
WATCH LIVE AT 11
WATCH LIVE AT 11 | Alberta to announce rural internet investment
Improving internet speeds in rural, remote and Indigenous communities across Alberta will be the goal of a broadband strategy and investment being announced Wednesday morning.
Winnipeg
-
Teen charged with second-degree murder after man found dead in car at Assiniboine Park: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police say a 15-year-old girl has been charged with second-degree murder after a man was found dead in a car parked in Assiniboine Park last weekend.
-
Transcona-area school closed Wednesday due to fire
One Transcona-area school will be closed on Wednesday due to a fire.
-
Fire in Winnipeg's West End prompts Wednesday morning road closures
A house in Winnipeg’s West End is destroyed due to an overnight fire that is forcing road closures in the area.
Vancouver
-
3 girls approached by stranger were asked to go for a ride with him, police in Penticton say
Police are praising the "street smarts" of three girls following a report of a child luring case in Penticton.
-
Metro Vancouver gas prices break records again
Gas prices hit another record high in Metro Vancouver, largely due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and experts warn it may get even more expensive to fill up later this week.
-
Victim of fatal attack at UBC's Okanagan campus identified 24-year-old woman from India
The security guard who was fatally attacked while working at the University of British Columbia's Okanagan campus over the weekend has been identified as a young woman from India.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton boy, 10, has head injuries, broken arms after 'incident' on school bus
An Edmonton family is demanding answers after a 10-year-old boy with disabilities was dropped off from school with two broken arms and injuries to his head and face.
-
Alta. man charged after shot fired at rural home
A man is facing firearm charges after an incident north of Vegreville in mid-February.
-
AIMCo looking to offload $99M in Russian assets
Alberta Investment Management Corporation is divesting about $99 million worth of assets tied to Russian securities.