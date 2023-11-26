TORONTO
Toronto

Six people taken to hospital after multi-vehicle collision in Mississauga; youth in custody

A youth is in custody following a multi-vehicle collision in Mississauga that left six people injured, Peel police say.

The crash occurred on Eglinton Avenue, west of the Ninth Line, on Saturday night.

Police say the six people hospitalized did not sustain significant injuries.

Meanwhile, a male youth was arrested for driving offences, police say.

The cause of the collision is unknown.

ROAD CLOSURE:

-Eglinton Ave closed between Intrepid Dr & Churchill Mdws BV #Mississauga

-Multiple vehicle collision

-6 ppl taken to hospitals, however no significant injuries.

-ML Youth I/C for driving offences.

-Investigation ongoing.

-Use alternate routes

-PR230380359 https://t.co/IYKJQejo8P

— Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) November 26, 2023

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News