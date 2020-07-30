TORONTO -- Six people are facing charges after more than 500 pounds of marijuana was seized at a grow operation in Toronto, police say.

According to investigators, complaints were made by members of the community about a cannabis grow operation in the area of Markham Road and McNicoll Avenue in Scarborough.

On Tuesday at around 4:30 p.m., officers executed a search warrant at an industrial unit in the area and located "evidence of a (marijuana) distribution operation" inside. Police say 510 pounds of pot, which has an estimated street value of $2.3 million, was seized by investigators.

Six people were subsequently arrested.

Police say 33-year-old Milton resident Kiu Chen, 33-year-old Markham resident Wei Gao, Hang Jian, a 27-year-old Scarborough resident, Shuai Li, a 33-year-old Whitby resident, 32-year-old Hao Liu, of Scarborough, and 33-year-old Yun Ni, also of Scarborough, have been charged with possession of cannabis for the purpose of distributing under the Cannabis Act.

They are scheduled to appear in court at Old City Hall on Oct. 8