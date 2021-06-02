TORONTO -- The province’s police watchdog has been called to investigate a collision involving a Niagara police officer in Brampton Wednesday afternoon.

Officers were called to the area of Kennedy Road and Bovaird Drive just after 12:30 p.m. after a vehicle and a motorcycle collided.

Police say the motorcyclist was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The other vehicle was driven by an officer with Niagara Regional Police Service. There is no word whether the officer was injured in the crash.

Police would not release further information on the incident as the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has invoked its mandate.

The SIU investigates incidents involving police where there has been death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm.